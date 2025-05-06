AdventureGenie and Open Roads Team Up to Fuel Easier RV Adventures

"By integrating AdventureGenie's intelligent AI tools with Open Roads' valuable fuel savings, we're making life on the road even simpler, more enjoyable, and more affordable for our shared community," said Scott Lengel, CEO and Co-founder of AdventureGenie. Post this

For AdventureGenie users, this partnership means seamless access to Open Roads fuel locations directly within the AdventureGenie Trip Planner. Imagine effortlessly discovering nearby Open Roads fuel stations, complete with interactive pop-ups and easy access to join the Open Roads community. Even better, users will now be able to easily add these fuel stops directly to their itineraries, ensuring a well-planned and worry-free travel experience.

Meanwhile, the Open Roads community will gain exclusive access to AdventureGenie's premium features and intuitive trip-planning capabilities, unlocking a whole new level of adventure planning. Plus, keep an eye out for exciting opportunities like the chance to win great AdventureGenie promotional swag during Open Roads' Summer Tour 2025. AdventureGenie will also be prominently featured in Open Roads' VIP Access program.

"This partnership is about simplifying and enriching the road trip experience for everyone," said Lengel. "AdventureGenie users, who are also Open Roads members, will save money on fuel at Open Roads locations while effortlessly discovering incredible routes and hidden gems along the way. Open Roads members, who become AdventureGenie subscribers, will gain access to powerful, user-friendly trip planning tools to take their RV adventures to new heights."

Looking ahead, both AdventureGenie and Open Roads see this collaboration as just the beginning. They are already exploring further opportunities to bring even more value to their respective communities, with a shared vision of creating a more connected and vibrant ecosystem for all road travelers.

"For anyone who loves hitting the open road in their RV or camper, this partnership signifies an exciting leap forward, promising more seamless, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for every adventure that lies ahead," said Open Roads Executive Director, Gina Leeper

Leeper continued, "We welcome any AdventureGenie member to sign up for Open Roads with their dedicated link and save $20 on priority processing. This means your card will be in the mail within 48 hours. We value our partnership and want to show off our world-class customer service. Also, for anyone that signs up for Open Roads through AdventureGenie's link between May 5 and June 1, 2025, you'll be entered into a drawing for (2) $150 diesel fuel giveaways."

About AdventureGenie: AdventureGenie is the world's first AI-powered, end to end system for planning exciting journeys for the RVer, camper and road tripper. Its mission is to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure travel planning solution to the RV and camping community. Whether starting from a curated GenieTrip or creating a fully customized and personalized journey from your own ideas, AdventureGenie's got you covered. With innovative features like Personal Genie and GenieWishes, simply tell us in a few words where you'd like to go and what you'd like to do and our GenieMagic creates a custom trip for you in minutes. And with GenieMatch, we'll make sure to find the campgrounds that are the best fit for you. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. https://adventuregenie.com/

About OpenRoads: Open Roads is a nation-wide diesel discount program primarily serving the RV industry. It's free to join. Simply sign up for the program, receive your card, begin fueling, and watch the savings rack up. https://myopenroads.com/

