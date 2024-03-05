AdventureGenie Announces RVshare Partnership and Software Integration

"We are the only company in our class of software that directly integrates with RVshare, the number one RV rental website in the US," said AdventureGenie CEO, Scott Lengel. Post this

This partnership brings a touch of magic to the world of adventure travel planning. Users can now seamlessly plan and rent an RV for any outdoor adventure. AdventureGenie's website integrates travelers' itineraries, routes, and campground preferences with rental suggestions, and activities tailored to a traveler's preferences.

"RVshare is working to make road trips, camping, and alternative stays at events more accessible than ever," said RVshare SVP of Marketing, Martijn Scheijbeler. "AdventureGenie is at the forefront of trip planning for campers, and we're excited to be alongside, through this strategic partnership, to help make taking an RV trip easier with their intuitive platform."

AdventureGenie includes an extensive database of over 25,000 public and private campgrounds and proprietary AI-based algorithms to customize itineraries for each user. AdventureGenie offers innovative features such as GenieSummaries (a unique way to summarize and describe each Campground), GenieScores (an innovative ratings system) and GenieMatch (how close a fit AdventureGenie predicts each Campground is for each user). AdventureGenie recommends campgrounds that are a great match for users' personal preferences and offers instantly reservable campsites.

"Whether you're a seasoned camper or trying it out for the first time, through the RVshare and AdventureGenie partnership travelers will be able to discover the best routes, find the perfect campgrounds, choose from a variety of incredible activities, and secure their own RV or travel trailer in minutes," said Lengel.

AdventureGenie is the world's first AI-powered, end to end system for planning exciting journeys for the RVer, camper and road tripper. Its mission is to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure travel planning solution to the RV and camping community. Whether starting from a curated GenieTrip or creating a fully customized and personalized journey from your own ideas, AdventureGenie's got you covered. With innovative features like GenieJourney and GenieWishes, simply tell us in a few words where you'd like to go and what you'd like to do and our GenieMagic creates a custom trip for you in minutes. And with GenieMatch, we'll make sure to find the campgrounds that are a best fit for you. For more information visit https://adventuregenie.com/.

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit https://rvshare.com/.

