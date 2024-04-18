AdventureSmith Explorations New Indonesian Sailing Route Starts This Month

AdventureSmith Explorations' new itinerary connects travelers to Indonesian culture, lets them see whale sharks up close and snorkel over underwater geothermal fissures
TRUCKEE, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new sailing route in Indonesia offered by AdventureSmith Explorations, the leader in small-ship adventure cruising, is giving expedition travelers more opportunities to explore and immerse themselves in Indonesian culture and its distinct wildlife experiences. Starting this month aboard either the 24-guest Ombak Putih or 12-guest Katharina traditional Indonesian sailing vessels, the 9-day trip sets sail from and returns to Flores Island. The perfect introduction to Indonesia, the compact yet robust itinerary gets active travelers up close and personal with Komodo dragons, whale sharks and volcanic islands, while also connecting them with the people living and working in local villages.
"Featuring fewer full days at sea than other similar routes require, the new route allows for more time off the boat," said Todd Smith, AdventureSmith Explorations founder and president. "Travelers will have more time in Komodo National Park, swimming along pristine coral reefs, exploring the site of a coral restoration teeming with fish and black-tip reef sharks, and experiencing volcanos, quiet coastal villages and bustling colorful markets."
The added flexibility of the itinerary and local knowledge of the ships' experienced guides gets travelers snorkeling to see the region's iconic species like whale sharks, manta rays and sea turtles, and at the north end of Sangeang Volcano over underwater geothermal fissures that release gas bubbles into the water. They'll also meet local heroes working to protect whale shark and coral populations, and have opportunities to support local businesses and villagers while traveling by traditional sailing ship.
Naturalist-led trips are also offered twice annually along this route that are suited for families with children ages 4+. Educational, immersive experiences on these themed trips give kids and adults with child-like curiosity fun, memorable ways to explore Indonesia together.
AdventureSmith also offers a standout 10-day Ring of Fire trip aboard Ombak Putih, noted for its access to more remote villages and its stop at a dugong conservation project. Launched in 2023, this trip accesses islands off-the-beaten-path east of Komodo National Park. Here, people are still living life on their own terms and making textiles and fishing using traditional methods. Extensive exploration of volcanoes, with a new one to wake up to each day, an opportunity to see historic Portuguese forts used in the spice trade, plus a free bar tab and hotel nights en-route make this trip a memorable getaway from start to finish.
Separately, another new offering for 2024 features a special 7-night sailing on the August 10, 2024 departure of the Aqua Blu Komodo National Park Cruise. Hosted by Chef Benjamin Cross, this trip aboard a dive-equipped 30-guest luxury yacht, will include a culinary adventure featuring his signature recipes inspired by East Indonesia's spice routes. Chef Cross honed his craft under some of the top icons of Australian cuisine and his restaurants frequently rank among the top dining spots in Bali.
