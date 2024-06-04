Adverse Environments No Match for ShowMeCables' New Bulgin Connectivity Devices

"With this broad new range of connectivity products, our customers are enjoying two big benefits," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They get Bulgin's renowned designs and they get ShowMeCables' unparalleled fast delivery and exceptional customer service." Post this

The removable/latching drawer-style battery holders include options for AA, AAA, C, D, or nine-volt (PP3) batteries, and they can be wired in series or in pairs. Mounting options cover PCB, panel or base. There are multi-up versions for holding multiple batteries at once.

The snap-fit-mount Bulgin fuse-holders handle AC fuse sizes 5 x 20 mm and 6.3 x 32 mm. The fuses are protected with panel-sealed IP68 or IP66 ratings. They feature a captive drawer, integral protection against electric shock, and bayonet screwdriver release.

The Bulgin panel-mount push-button switches control AC power flow in panel-mount applications. They are panel-sealed to IP66 specifications. The single-contact push design includes TVS protection. Their bright daylight LEDs come in several color options and LED ring illumination.

The flange-mount power entry modules (PEMs) are C14 style AC outlets with a choice of 6.3 mm quick-connect or 2.8 mm solder terminal connections. Each has an integral 5 x 20 mm fuse holder and a spare fuse-holder for immediate replacement when needed.

The Bulgin circular power connectors come in mating plug-and-socket pairs, with options for 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 12 or 25 contact configurations. They have either an IP68 or a food-processing-grade IP69K rating with waterproof wiring. They handle up to 12 amps and 277 volts.

The circular data connectors are inline or chassis-mount and come in Ethernet or USB versions. They have either an IP68 or IP69K rating with waterproof wiring. Other advantages include a damage-resistant alignment feature and EMI protection for noise immunity.

"With this broad new range of connectivity products, our customers are enjoying two big benefits," said Product Line Manager Dan Rebeck. "They get Bulgin's renowned designs and they get ShowMeCables' unparalleled fast delivery and exceptional customer service."

ShowMeCables' new Bulgin battery holders, fuse holders, push-button switches, circular power and data connectors, and power entry modules are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables, a leading manufacturer of cable assembly and connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. Its product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the company is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, ShowMeCables, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE ShowMeCables