Advertising Checking Bureau's (ACB) Memphis Office has Relocated

Effective December 13, 2024, ACB's Memphis office has relocated to a new location at 6055 Primacy Parkway, Memphis, TN 38119.
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACB has announced its relocation to a new, updated office space, signifying the company's continued growth and dedication to servicing its customers with enhanced capabilities. The new office offers modern workspaces designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being, resulting in growth and success for ACB and its clients.
"We are excited to move into our new office space, which symbolizes ACB's dedication to continuously improve facilities which better serve our clients," said Mike Tumminello, President of ACB. "Our new office not only provides us with more space to innovate and grow, but it also reflects our commitment to creating a dynamic and inspiring environment for our team. We are excited for what lies ahead and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners from this new location."
The new office space includes state-of-the-art amenities to ensure a comfortable and efficient work environment, open floor plans to foster collaboration and creativity, and nearby parks to support employee well-being.
This relocation is part of ACB's strategic plan to strengthen its position as the industry leader while continuing to meet the needs of its expanding client base.
About ACB
ACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in rebates and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].
ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.
Learn more at www.acbcoop.com
Media Contact
Veronica Portelli, The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc., 1 7328561354, [email protected], www.acbcoop.com
SOURCE The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc.
Share this article