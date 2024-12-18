Advertising Checking Bureau's (ACB) Memphis Office has Relocated

"We are excited for what lies ahead and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners from this new location," said Mike Tumminello, President of ACB. Post this

The new office space includes state-of-the-art amenities to ensure a comfortable and efficient work environment, open floor plans to foster collaboration and creativity, and nearby parks to support employee well-being.

This relocation is part of ACB's strategic plan to strengthen its position as the industry leader while continuing to meet the needs of its expanding client base.

About ACB

ACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in rebates and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop.com or contact us at [email protected].

ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.

Learn more at www.acbcoop.com

Media Contact

Veronica Portelli, The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc., 1 7328561354, [email protected], www.acbcoop.com

SOURCE The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc.