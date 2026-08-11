Adviser Compliance Consulting Ranks No. 1441 on the 2026 Inc. 5000

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an important milestone for ACC and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us," said Tito Pombra, CEO of ACC. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an important milestone for ACC and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us," said Tito Pombra, CEO of ACC. "Our growth has allowed us to expand our team and capabilities while remaining focused on the responsive, practical support that has defined ACC from the beginning. I am proud of what our team has accomplished, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to evolve the firm."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, Oct. 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Adviser Compliance Consulting

Adviser Compliance Consulting (ACC) provides proactive compliance solutions to investment advisers, private funds, investment companies, private equity firms, CFTC-registered advisers and other financial services organizations. The firm specializes in outsourced chief compliance officer and deputy chief compliance officer services, along with customized consulting and project-based support designed around each client's business and regulatory obligations. ACC's experienced team helps firms strengthen their compliance programs, address evolving regulatory expectations and prepare for SEC examinations. For more information, visit outsourcecco.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit inc.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Larbie, Adviser Compliance Consulting, 1 650-703-2159, [email protected], outsourcecco.com

SOURCE Adviser Compliance Consulting