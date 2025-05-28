Advisers Give Back Launches Free Financial Planning Program To Support Laid-Off Government Workers and Contractors

Advisers Give Back (AGB), a nonprofit fintech dedicated to democratizing financial guidance, has launched a free pro bono service connecting laid-off federal employees and contractors with volunteer Certified Financial Planner™ professionals. This program provides personalized, fiduciary financial planning to help individuals navigate federal benefits, manage debt, plan for retirement, and explore new career opportunities during a period of significant workforce reductions. This timely service aims to ease financial stress, offering crucial assistance with managing finances, debt, retirement plans, and career transitions. Founded in 2020 by Matt Iverson-Comelo, AGB's secure and user-friendly platform provides personalized guidance tailored to each client's unique needs and has facilitated over 2,500 one-on-one meetings. Affected federal employees can sign up and learn more at advisersgiveback.org/gov.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advisers Give Back ("AGB"), a nonprofit fintech dedicated to making financial guidance accessible for all, has launched a pro bono initiative to support current and former government employees and contractors affected by recent federal workforce reductions. This initiative connects impacted individuals with volunteer Certified Financial Planner™ professionals who provide personalized, no-cost financial guidance.

The service is designed specifically to help federal workers navigate the complexities of benefits such as the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), and Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance (FEGLI). Advisers also offer support in managing debt, planning for retirement, and exploring new career opportunities. Each adviser adheres to a fiduciary oath, ensuring that clients receive advice that is solely in their best interest, free from any sales pitches or product promotions.

"The sudden wave of federal job cuts has created significant financial stress and uncertainty for many public sector employees and contractors," said Matt Iverson-Comelo, founder of Advisers Give Back. "Our mission is to ensure these individuals have immediate, personalized access to expert financial guidance, empowering them to navigate this challenging period with greater confidence and clarity."

Advisers Give Back's platform, developed in collaboration with behavioral economist Dan Ariely, offers a user-friendly experience tailored to meet clients' individual goals and support their financial education. Clients are matched with advisers based on their specific needs and can access ongoing support through a secure online dashboard. The service emphasizes privacy and security, with stringent measures in place to protect user information. All advisers volunteer their time pro bono and must apply to join and complete an AGB training program before meeting with clients, in order to ensure a consistent, trustworthy client experience.

Federal employees affected by layoffs can learn more and sign up for the free service at advisersgiveback.org/gov.

Advisers Give Back is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to fiduciary financial planning for underserved communities. By leveraging technology and a network of dedicated volunteers, Advisers Give Back is working to close racial and gender wealth gaps across the United States. To date, the organization has supported over 2,500 one-on-one pro bono sessions, reaching clients in all 50 states.

