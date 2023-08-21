Advisor Armor Compliance Applet Adds Network Scanning In Advance Of Expected SEC Cyber Rules

Responding to expected Cybersecurity Rules from the SEC today Advisor Armor released version 2.0.0 of its cybersecurity compliance applet. This significant update expands on already powerful device scanning elements by adding network testing across endpoint devices.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advisor Armor is proud to release Cybersecurity Compliance Applet Version 2.0.0 which provides automatic, customizable cybersecurity policy enforcement across unlimited endpoints including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices under a single-user license. This novel software scans, notifies and reports policy conformance in real-time.
"Many companies have written detailed and descriptive cybersecurity policies but often struggle with enforcement - in particular across multiple electronic devices. This issue has been further magnified as employees work from home or in a distributed fashion. With Advisor Armor's newest Applet release, we provide a cost-effective user-friendly solution to these compliance challenges," shared Dan Konzen, CIO at Advisor Armor.
The Advisor Armor Applet enforces cybersecurity policy elements including network identification and security levels, system updates, remote access, encryption, firewalls, screen locks, two-factor identification, and other access controls. Applet functions also include known and unknown (ghost) endpoint identification, data security awareness training, and incident response notifications. Security tips and relevant news are also updated in-app regularly.
"Regulating bodies are requesting cybersecurity policy enforcement evidence. In other words - prove you are doing what you say. Our Applets provide a method to achieve and maintain this daunting task," said Mark Brown, CEO, and Founder of Advisor Armor.
Defining Cybersecurity Compliance since 2014, Advisor Armor, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading regulatory technology company providing software and the interpretative guidance needed to establish, maintain, and evidence conformance with required state and federal regulations.
