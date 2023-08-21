Advisor Armor Compliance Applet Adds Network Scanning In Advance Of Expected SEC Cyber Rules

Solve Cybersecurity Regulatory Compliance for $99 per month with Advisor Armor. Tweet this

The Advisor Armor Applet enforces cybersecurity policy elements including network identification and security levels, system updates, remote access, encryption, firewalls, screen locks, two-factor identification, and other access controls. Applet functions also include known and unknown (ghost) endpoint identification, data security awareness training, and incident response notifications. Security tips and relevant news are also updated in-app regularly.

"Regulating bodies are requesting cybersecurity policy enforcement evidence. In other words - prove you are doing what you say. Our Applets provide a method to achieve and maintain this daunting task," said Mark Brown, CEO, and Founder of Advisor Armor.

About Advisor Armor

Defining Cybersecurity Compliance since 2014, Advisor Armor, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading regulatory technology company providing software and the interpretative guidance needed to establish, maintain, and evidence conformance with required state and federal regulations.

To learn more about Advisor Armor, visit http://www.advisorarmor.com

Media Contact

Marketing, Advisor Armor, 1 8004217897, [email protected], Advisor Armor

SOURCE Advisor Armor