Advisor CRM and SmartData Partner to Advance Operational Efficiency for Financial Advisors

All Advisor CRM users now have access to an exclusive SmartData discount, making the powerful solution more accessible to firms seeking to modernize their client onboarding and data management workflows.

"Advisors are tired of duct-taping point solutions together," said Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO of Advisor CRM. "This partnership brings us closer to a fully automated operational core—one where advisors spend less time chasing paperwork and more time building relationships."

Last month, Advisor CRM announced a fully integrated AI meeting assistant, with basic features included free for every user. It's the first fintech to offer direct access to advisors' CRM data from within ChatGPT and Claude via Model Context Protocol (MCP), making the data ultra-portable.

"At SmartData, we firmly believe that enhancing operational efficiency enables advisors to build better relationships with their clients," said Ryan Morrison, CEO of SmartData. "Our strategic partnership with Advisor CRM allows us to extend our vision of effortless onboarding to more RIAs. Together, we're empowering firms to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence."

"What we're building with Advisor CRM isn't just a tech stack—it's an advisor-first ecosystem," said Ryan Borer, co-founder of Advisor CRM. "This integration is another milestone in making sure every advisor—regardless of size—has access to the same automation, intelligence, and operational power that enterprise firms enjoy."

Advisors interested in using the SmartData integration can activate it within Advisor CRM's platform at www.advisorcrm.com. The discount code can be found under their profile or on the integrations page.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

About SmartData

SmartData is a leading provider of technology solutions that help businesses unlock their full potential. With expertise spanning digital transformation, cloud modernization, and API security, SmartData delivers innovative, scalable, and secure solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Learn more at smartdatawealth.com.

