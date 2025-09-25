Advisor CRM Launches AI Email Assistant for Financial Advisors

"Advisor CRM provides IAMS Wealth with a comprehensive solution that eliminates our reliance on Outlook. The new AI Email Assistant offers a team and personal view of emails, streamlining tasks for everyone in the firm." Post this

"Advisor CRM provides IAMS Wealth with a comprehensive solution that eliminates our reliance on Outlook," stated Charles Heuring, CEO, IAMS Wealth. "The new AI Email Assistant offers a team and personal view of emails, streamlining tasks for everyone in the firm. This functionality ensures that all team members are informed, automating and organizing their tasks in a clear and accessible way."

Because the AI Email Assistant is embedded in Advisor CRM, emails are drafted in the advisor's voice by analyzing their communication and writing style. Beyond drafting emails, the AI Email Assistant converts requests included in emails directly into tasks. For example, if a client sends an email about rolling over a 401(k), the AI Email Assistant will automatically generate a task to prepare the rollover paperwork.

"As we continue to streamline efficiencies for financial advisors, our new AI Email Assistant will eliminate the need for costly administrative support and additional tools," said Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO. "Combined with our SMS and myRepChat capabilities, advisors now have a single platform to manage client communications end-to-end."

The AI Email Assistant is available for paid Advisor CRM users. Advisors interested in using the AI Email Assistant can create an account at advisorcrm.com.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

Media Contact

