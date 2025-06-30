Advisor CRM Launches Free Native AI Meeting Assistant for RIAs

"Financial advisors in growth mode require sophisticated tools that help them regain valuable time. We take pride in building a purpose-built platform that consistently exceeds their expectations and refuses to burden them with extra work." Post this

"We are operations-driven at our core, so our AI notetaker needed to be more than just another add-on that merely transfers data between disconnected systems," stated Ryan Borer, Managing Partner. "Financial advisors in growth mode require sophisticated tools that help them regain valuable time. We take pride in building a purpose-built platform that consistently exceeds their expectations and refuses to burden them with extra work."

Because Advisor CRM's AI Meeting Assistant is embedded in the CRM, there is no need to copy notes from one tool to another, re-enter tasks, or worry about syncing errors. Advisors can edit summaries, adjust tasks, and send follow-ups from a single place, all with changes automatically tracked and recorded for compliance. Firms seeking more powerful workflow options can upgrade to receive access to automatic meeting joining via Zoom or calendar integrations, meeting briefings sent both before and after meetings via email, and advanced admin tools for centralized meeting management.

"Data is king, and our AI Meeting Assistant significantly enhances the quality of data collection for advisors, far surpassing what legacy providers offer," said Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO. "We're thrilled by the positive feedback we've received from advisors and are hard at work developing the next set of features that will address compliance challenges."

Advisor CRM, which launched in November 2024, is an easy-to-use platform that connects financial advisors to their essential tools, from compliance reporting to trading automation. The firm offers a free version, along with various paid tiers tailored to meet the needs of advisors. It integrates seamlessly with platforms like Microsoft and Google Suites, as well as other leading wealthtech solutions.

Advisors interested in using the AI Meeting Assistant can create a free account at advisorcrm.com.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

