Advisor CRM Launches Gen AI Marketing Suite to Help Financial Advisors Deepen Client Engagement and Win Back Time

"Advisor CRM's Gen AI Marketing Suite turns hours of marketing work into minutes," said Ryan Borer, Managing Partner at Advisor CRM. "By leveraging AI, we're not only making content creation easier but also ensuring it's brand-consistent and client-ready. Because the system adapts to each advisor's voice and value proposition, the marketing content it generates feels authentic, personal, and true to the advisor's brand."

Key features of the Gen AI Marketing Suite include:

AI-powered email creation – Draft messages from scratch or with AI assistance, including suggestions for subject lines, tone, and clarity.

Authenticity at scale – With minimal training, the AI learns your style and unique value proposition, writing copy in your authentic voice.

Smart segmentation – Organize contact lists with custom tags (e.g., high-value clients, VIPs, new clients).

Scheduling & automation – Plan email campaigns in advance with seamless scheduling tools.

"At Advisor CRM, our mission is to help advisors create, communicate, and connect more effectively," said Leibel Sternbach, Partner at Advisor CRM and author of Authenticity: How to Become a Financial Superhero. "This suite brings that vision to life—giving advisors the ability to scale authenticity, strengthen client trust, and run their practices more efficiently, all within one platform. By eliminating the inefficiencies of juggling multiple apps, we're helping firms focus on what matters most: delivering authentic value to their clients."

The Gen AI Marketing Suite is available today to all Advisor CRM users, with unlimited access included in paid plans. For more information, visit https://advisorcrm.com/gen-ai-marketing-suite.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one CRM platform built specifically for RIAs and financial advisors. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

