Advisor CRM Launches Trove, the Wealth Industry's First-of-Its-Kind AI-Native Opportunity Discovery Solution

"Trove was built to solve a visibility gap we consistently experienced as advisors. Advisors need clarity on what is already happening inside of their client base, not more tools or leads," Ryan Borer, Managing Partner, Advisor CRM. Post this

"Trove was built to solve a visibility gap we consistently experienced as advisors," said Ryan Borer, Managing Partner at Advisor CRM. "Advisors need clarity on what is already happening inside of their client base, not more tools or leads. By building Trove on AI-native architecture, we're able to surface growth opportunities in real time, dramatically reducing the manual work it typically takes to uncover them."

Unlike traditional analytics tools that require complex implementation or behavioral changes, Trove operates quietly in the background and integrates naturally into existing workflows. Firms can continue using their current tech stack while Trove connects to key data sources and highlights opportunities in real time. Once an opportunity is identified, Trove helps advisors and their teams turn those signals into outreach actions. Trove never acts without human approval, ensuring advisors maintain full control over every client interaction.

"From day one at Advisor CRM, security and advisor control have been non-negotiable," added Leibel Sternbach, Partner and CTO of Advisor CRM. "Trove is designed to observe and surface opportunities without disrupting how firms operate, and without ever compromising data privacy. Firms choose exactly which data the platform can access, and nothing is shared with third parties. Advisors stay in control while Trove works quickly in the background to support them."

"There are dozens of prospecting solutions for advisors, but none are solving the most visible organic growth challenge—discovering opportunities within our existing client base," said Dana Dunkelberger, Founder of Reliance Retirement. "Trove gives us the visibility that our advisors need to build deeper relationships with clients and provide more impactful, in-the-moment financial advice."

A waitlist for Trove is now open for RIAs, broker-dealers, hybrid insurance-advisory firms, and producer-led teams to be among the first to improve their productivity, enhance client engagement, and uncover organic growth opportunities. For more information about Trove powered by Advisor CRM, visit www.troveadvisor.com or www.advisorcrm.com.

About Trove

Trove is an opportunity discovery software for producer-led financial advisory teams. The platform monitors client data across multiple systems and surfaces hidden opportunities—from CD maturities to life event signals—so advisors, insurance experts and their teams can act instead of searching. Trove fits into existing workflows without requiring software replacement or process changes. Built by the team behind AdvisorCRM, an AI-native CRM for financial services, Trove includes full access to the AdvisorCRM platform. Learn more at www.troveadvisor.com.

About Advisor CRM

Co-founded by former advisors and industry veterans, Advisor CRM is the only free, all-in-one AI-native CRM platform built specifically for the financial services industry. The platform leverages decades of experience in financial services and technology to address the pain points RIAs face when managing their operations. Advisor CRM offers modular tools that support trading, compliance, client service, opportunity discovery, and workflow management, allowing advisory firms to scale efficiently without complexity. For more information, visit www.advisorcrm.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Advisor CRM, 1 5162867056, [email protected], www.advisorcrm.com

SOURCE Advisor CRM