AdvisorCheck Launches the First Service That Continuously Monitors Your Financial Advisor

"Families deserve better than being blindsided when something changes with their advisor, whether the news is good or bad. AdvisorCheck Essentials is the first of its kind, providing clear AI-summarized updates and direct access to the full story. You can easily track advisors for yourself or your family and respond with confidence, knowing you are informed and protected." said Michael Fox, Chief Product Officer & COO of AdvisorCheck.

Essentials is part of AdvisorCheck's broader mission to make ongoing advisor oversight effortless and accessible. For investors who want deeper insights, faster notifications, and expanded firm monitoring, AdvisorCheck offers Premium, which builds on Essentials with more frequent alerts, expanded data sources, and firm-level monitoring capabilities.

"Our mission is to give every investor the tools to build and sustain trust in their financial relationships," Fox continued, "Choosing the right advisor is only the beginning. Continuing to monitor them is essential to protecting that trust and ensuring investors have the confidence that comes from being fully informed."

Availability

Essentials is now available to everyone at no cost. To start monitoring your advisor, visit https://www.advisorcheck.com and sign up, then follow your advisor.

About AdvisorCheck

AdvisorCheck is the only consumer-first platform that empowers individuals to find, evaluate, and monitor financial advisors. Founded in 2019, the company is redefining how investors maintain trust and transparency with their advisors while simultaneously creating significant growth opportunities for reputable, ethically-operating advisors and firms. Learn more about us at https://www.advisorcheck.com

