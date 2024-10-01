Advisory Board Announced for Geo Week 2025 in Denver CO

"Geo Week brings together experts and academics across the whole spectrum of the geospatial community. This allows attendees to see what is new and is being developed in terms of technology, methods, and ideas, all in one place," - Andrew Brenner, NV5 Geospatial. Post this

Members of the 2025 Advisory Board include:

Dr. Qassim Abdullah, Woolpert, Inc.

Aaron Addison, World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

Dan Bellissemo, GIS Surveyors, Inc.

Andrew Brenner, NV5 Geospatial

Matthew Byrd, Reality Capture Network

Martin Flood, GeoCue

Robert Hanson, MAPPS

Thomas Haun, Turner Staffing Group

Shawana Johnson, Global Marketing Insights, Inc.

Christopher Kercheval, TopKerv Consulting

Kourosh Langari, Caltrans

Dr. Derek Lichti, ISPRS

John McCombs, ASPRS

Jonathan Murphy, GoGeomatics Canada

Danielle O'Connell, Skanska

John Russo, USIBD

Claire L. Rutkowski, POWER Engineers

Ronda Schrenk, USGIF

Scott Simmons, Open Geospatial Consortium

Jason Stoker, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

Bios can be found here.

Registration will open in October. Geospatial and built world professionals are encouraged to register early to secure discounted conference pricing and to fill out the Attendee Inquiry form for event updates.

About Geo Week

Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and Reality Capture Network, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.

Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624 or Dominique Caron, Account Executive, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5404.

