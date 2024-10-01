Advisory Board Announced for Geo Week 2025 in Denver CO

Geo Week Advisory Board is set to help deliver critical insights to geospatial and built world professionals.
PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Portland, Maine – USA, October 1, 2024 – Organizers of Geo Week, the premier event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced an impressive list of influential leaders within the geospatial and built world industries who will be participating on the 2025 Advisory Board. The Advisory Board is responsible for recommending conference topics and speakers, reviewing submitted abstracts, consulting on the program, and acting as a resource to develop different aspects of the event. Geo Week 2025 takes place February 10-12, 2025, in Denver, Colorado.
"Geo Week brings together experts and academics across the whole spectrum of the geospatial community. This allows attendees to see what is new and is being developed in terms of technology, methods, and ideas, all in one place," said Geo Week Advisory Board member Andrew Brenner, Director, Government Geospatial Growth Initiatives at NV5 Geospatial.
Members of the 2025 Advisory Board include:
Dr. Qassim Abdullah, Woolpert, Inc.
Aaron Addison, World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)
Dan Bellissemo, GIS Surveyors, Inc.
Andrew Brenner, NV5 Geospatial
Matthew Byrd, Reality Capture Network
Martin Flood, GeoCue
Robert Hanson, MAPPS
Thomas Haun, Turner Staffing Group
Shawana Johnson, Global Marketing Insights, Inc.
Christopher Kercheval, TopKerv Consulting
Kourosh Langari, Caltrans
Dr. Derek Lichti, ISPRS
John McCombs, ASPRS
Jonathan Murphy, GoGeomatics Canada
Danielle O'Connell, Skanska
John Russo, USIBD
Claire L. Rutkowski, POWER Engineers
Ronda Schrenk, USGIF
Scott Simmons, Open Geospatial Consortium
Jason Stoker, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)
Registration will open in October. Geospatial and built world professionals are encouraged to register early to secure discounted conference pricing and to fill out the Attendee Inquiry form for event updates.
About Geo Week
Geo Week, presented by Geo Weeks News, was created in response to the changing needs of the built world and geospatial professionals and to acknowledge the increasing convergence of technology. Geo Week's conference program and tradeshow floor feature commercial applications of 3D technologies, innovations, and case studies in the built environment, advanced airborne and terrestrial remote sensing solutions, smart products for a full project team, and more. Multiple strategic partnerships, including Conference and Event Partners ASPRS and Reality Capture Network, plus Event Partners ISPRS, MAPPS, USGIF, USIBD, and WGIC strengthen Geo Week. Geo Week occurs February 10-12, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://www.geo-week.com/.
Geo Week is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).
For more information about exhibiting at the Geo Week, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Casey Reynolds, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5624 or Dominique Caron, Account Executive, at [email protected] or (207) 842-5404. For Attendee Inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email [email protected]
