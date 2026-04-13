Advisory Firm, RKL, Hosts Senior Living Leadership Forum

Full-day event explored trends, compliance and innovation shaping the future of senior care

LANCASTER, Pa., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 50 executive leaders from the senior living industry joined nationally leading advisory firm RKL LLP for its Senior Living Leadership Forum: Trends, Insights and Innovation in early April.

This event brought together CFOs, C-suite executives and senior living decision-makers from across the region to explore forward-thinking financial, operational, strategic and technology-driven approaches that elevate care and strengthen organizational performance.

RKL's Senior Living Services Practice is nationally recognized, serving clients across the United States with specialized audit, tax, financial feasibility studies, reimbursement, clinical, technology and consulting expertise. The firm designed the Leadership Forum to help senior living organizations stay on the cutting edge of industry developments while continuing to better serve their residents and communities.

"Senior living leaders are balancing increasing regulatory complexity, reimbursement pressures, workforce challenges and rising expectations from residents and families," said Jeff Boland, Partner and head of RKL's Senior Living Services Consulting Group. "This forum creates space for meaningful dialogue among industry leaders while delivering practical insights that support financial strength, operational excellence and high-quality care."

The full-day program featured expert-led sessions addressing:

Senior living industry updates and emerging trends, including regulatory and market developments

Increasing regulatory compliance requirements and strategies for audit readiness

Aligning technology solutions with organizational goals, presented by RKL eSolutions, a leading provider of technology solutions in the senior living industry and beyond

Adapting to changing resident expectations, including the role of innovation and artificial intelligence in enhancing personalization and experience

Mitigating reimbursement risks in skilled nursing facilities amid evolving Medicare and Medicaid policy changes

Addressing labor shortages and rising staffing costs through sustainable workforce strategies

The Senior Living Leadership Forum is an invite-only event. For additional information, visit RKL's website or contact [email protected] for details.

ABOUT RKL

RKL LLP is a leading advisory firm with offices located in Pennsylvania and beyond. We tap into a wide range of services — tax, accounting, financial management, workforce strategies, private wealth, technology and more — to deliver solutions that help organizations and individuals navigate everyday complexities and get to the next level, however they define it. Fueled by the talent and dedication of more than 700 professionals, we're consistently ranked among the nation's top firms and Pennsylvania's "Best Places to Work," and earned a Best of Accounting Client Satisfaction award for our world-class Net Promoter Score. Learn more at rklcpa.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Stehman, RKL, 1 717.394.5666, [email protected], rklcpa.com

SOURCE RKL