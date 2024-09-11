Advisory: New Housing Model Blends Active Adult Living with Embedded Primary Care and Preventive Wellness

"This is a senior housing story and a healthcare business story. No one else is bringing together senior living and healthcare in a creative new way to meet real-world needs of the nation's fastest-growing population." - Laurie Schultz, principal and co-founder of Avenue Post this

Healthy aging and assisted living stories can take many angles. An emerging trend is ACTIVE ADULT LIVING. It has recently evolved as a subsector of the senior living market which the nonprofit organization National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC) values at $475 billion. NOTE: NIC anticipates a need for about 800,000 additional senior housing units to serve seniors by 2030.

WHEN DID THIS TREND EMERGE?

The term "active adult living" emerged about seven years ago. Until recently, it's been ill-defined in the senior living industry. In the Fall of 2022, NIC solidified this definition:

"Active adult rental properties are age-eligible, market rate, multifamily properties that are lifestyle focused; general operations do not provide meals."

HOW IS THIS TREND ADVANCING?

A just-introduced, first-of-its-kind approach is taking this model one step further. It bundles active adult living with preventive health services including onsite primary care. The nation's first community will open this Fall with 161 units in the St. Louis area. Plans for additional sites are well underway.

WHO'S BEHIND THIS "ACTIVE ADULT LIVING + PREVENTIVE CARE" MODEL?

"After years of successfully niching in two markets -- primary care clinics and senior housing -- we asked ourselves: 'How do we make senior living more affordable while also addressing our nation's pressing need to improve health outcomes?," said Laurie Schultz, principal and co-founder of Avenue, an Indianapolis-headquartered full-service, national real estate development, construction, and advisory firm. Avenue is focused on providing vibrant seniors with a proactive approach to their health through wellness-centered healthcare and senior housing properties.

HOW IS AVENUE BRINGING THIS TO MARKET?

Avenue calls it Viva Bene (translated from Italian as "live well") and launched the brand in 2022 as the first -- and still only -- company centered solely on 55+ mid-market priced rentals with onsite and virtual access to primary care and preventive care-focused wellness activities.

Schultz and her Avenue colleagues see the Viva Bene model as the next evolutionary phase in senior living and an entirely new concept in proactive aging. "Instead of the term 'aging in place,' we refer to our model as 'striving to stay healthy in a wellness-focused older adult community,'" Schultz said. "We're thrilled to be the first mover in bringing this concept to market."

While acknowledging the B2C angle of this story, Schultz sees significant play in B2B. "This is both a senior living real estate story and a healthcare business story," she said. "No one else is bringing together two distinct market sectors (senior living and healthcare) in a new and creative way to meet the real-world needs of the nation's fastest-growing population in a vibrant residential setting."

