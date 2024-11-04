Advito and Clarasight Partner to Drive Tangible Sustainability Results for Enterprises

"Through our partnership with Clarasight, we are providing the tools and insights businesses need to create strategies that reduce Scope 3 emissions." Post this

By leveraging both Advito's consulting prowess and Clarasight's advanced technology solution, companies can ensure that their carbon forecasting and reduction strategies are backed by the highest standards of accuracy, empowering them to make more informed decisions and create achievable sustainability targets.

"Companies today are under immense pressure to deliver on sustainability, and it's no longer enough to simply track emissions," said April Bridgeman, senior vice president at BCD Travel and managing director at Advito. "Through our partnership with Clarasight, we are providing the tools and insights businesses need to create strategies that reduce Scope 3 emissions."

Advito will work as a Clarasight implementation partner, providing strategic consulting, data-driven recommendations, stakeholder engagement, and marketing campaigns to help organizations set and meet their carbon reduction targets. Additionally, both companies offer comprehensive business intelligence solutions, ensuring clients have the tools and insights necessary for tracking and measuring their sustainability progress.

"Companies now have a holistic solution to drive purposeful travel programs," said Adam Braun, CEO and Co-Founder at Clarasight. "We are thrilled to partner with Advito to bring the best of technology and consulting together for managed travel programs that are being asked to bring financial efficiency and business realities into building credible plans that achieve your sustainability goals."

Advito's Engage team will play a key role in the partnership by supporting traveler and stakeholder engagement programs informed by Clarasight's data, to foster meaningful action throughout the organization.

The joint offering comes in response to rising demand from shared clients seeking alignment across their sustainability solution providers. This partnership is ideal for enterprises that want the advanced forecasting, scenario modeling or carbon budget management capabilities of Clarasight's platform, combined with Advito's GATE4 methodology and the expertise to turn those insights into a successful sustainability strategy.

"We're very excited to see two of our sustainability partners joining forces," said Leslie Hadden, Director of Global Travel at LinkedIn. "It's so important to LinkedIn's success that everyone in our travel and sustainability ecosystems work together to drive real results. This partnership will help us take a more holistic approach – from carbon budgeting and forecasting, to building our emissions reduction strategy and creating data-driven employee communications to encourage behavior change. When we work together, it brings us one step closer to our shared goal of building a more sustainable business travel industry."

About Advito

Advito is the consulting arm of BCD Travel specializing in transforming corporate travel programs. Its intelligence-driven framework manages supplier spend and traveler behavior dynamically, ensuring travel programs run smoothly and efficiently, while meeting the needs of all stakeholders. With smart analytics, unique supplier strategies, and integrated traveler engagement, Advito elevates travel programs to new heights of sustainability, savings, and satisfaction. Advito is proud to be the first travel consultancy to develop its own ISO certified carbon reporting methodology, GATE4, and to create a dedicated practice area for sustainable business travel. Visit http://www.advito.com to learn more.

About Clarasight

Clarasight is the leading Carbon Planning and Intelligence platform that helps enterprises confidently plan and manage their business travel to drive cost savings, operational efficiency, and emissions reduction. Enterprises valued at over $3.5T trust Clarasight to power purposeful travel programs through forecasting, planning and management capabilities that convert sustainable travel into a competitive advantage. Learn more at https://www.clarasight.com.

