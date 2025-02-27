Advito and Tripkicks Unveil Intelligent and Real-Time Carbon Footprint Tracker for Corporate Travel Programs

"Advito and Tripkicks have built something that does not exist in our industry: a solution that goes beyond abstract numbers and creates a meaningful connection between our travelers' actions and company-wide goals. said Rafael Rosario, global travel manager at Bloomberg. Post this

"For the first time, travelers can see how their actions have an impact on emissions when they are making travel booking decisions," said Julien Etchanchu, Senior Director of Advito's Sustainable Collaboration Practice. "This collaboration with Tripkicks educates employees and gives organizations a simple, effective way to bridge the gap between sustainability metrics and traveler behavior."

Bloomberg, an early adopter of Carbon Footprints, helped shape its development. "Advito and Tripkicks have built something that does not exist in our industry: a solution that goes beyond abstract numbers and creates a meaningful connection between our travelers' actions and company-wide goals. said Rafael Rosario, global travel manager at Bloomberg. "This integration delivers on that vision by automatically providing real-time, accessible data that drives informed decision-making."

Key features of Carbon Footprints include:

Year-to-Date Emissions Totals: Travelers can view dynamic calculations of year-to-date air emissions based on their actual trips. If it is trending up compared to last year, a red arrow appears along with the current increase year over year, or a green arrow if trending down.

Relatable Equivalencies: Data is contextualized using comparisons such as "equivalent to driving X miles" or "attending X hours of videoconferencing calls," so travelers can better comprehend the impact of their emissions.

No Setup Required: Designed as a turnkey solution, requiring no additional setup or third-party integration for clients using Tripkicks today.

Real-Time Budget Alignment: Optional expanded functionality shows travelers real-time tracking towards an individual budgeted CO2e amount for the year.

Reducing carbon emissions in business travel is contingent upon travelers continuing to make smarter decisions. For the first time, travelers have easily accessible and real-time visibility into how their actions contribute to the overall company sustainability objectives.

"We consistently hear from companies who have a business imperative to reduce their travel footprint and are looking for more ways to take action," said Colleen Black, VP of Business Development at Tripkicks. "It was important for us to build something that was simple, impactful, and highly visible for travelers."

Carbon Footprints is available as a Tripkicks Connection and was built to work alongside the existing GATE4 Connection, which has been enhanced to highlight the best supplier for a given flight itinerary based on fuel efficiency, as well as to promote rail options on relevant routes. This represents the next chapter in the ongoing partnership between Advito and Tripkicks, with more enhancements planned for the near future.

