Advito Partners with SQUAKE to Bring Precise Carbon Emissions Tracking to Air Travel

"This partnership with SQUAKE is a key step in making our GATE4 methodology more widely accessible, allowing travel managers and businesses to integrate highly accurate air travel emissions data directly into their booking processes," said Julien Etchanchu, Senior Director of Sustainable Collaboration at Advito. "By leveraging SQUAKE's technological capabilities, we are democratizing access to reliable sustainability data, enabling companies to make informed and impactful travel decisions."

Beginning today, SQUAKE clients can select GATE4 as their preferred methodology – displaying the figures in the booking process, accurately calculating carbon tax calculations at the point of sale, and addressing emissions with over 150 curated carbon projects, like direct air capture or SAF, available for purchase directly during the booking process. SQUAKE clients will also have access to emissions reporting based on GATE4 data, ensuring seamless consistency from the point of sale and carbon tax calculations to reporting.

SQUAKE founder Dan Kreibich emphasized the value of the partnership, stating, "Integrating GATE4 into our platform offers a high standard of accuracy in emissions reporting, which is crucial for businesses committed to sustainability. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide scalable and effective tools for managing the carbon footprint of business travel."

This integration not only enhances SQUAKE's offering, but also solidifies Advito's position as a leader in sustainable business travel consulting by helping businesses interpret their emissions data, identify areas of concern, and develop long-term plans to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Our goal is to extend the reach of GATE4 data, ensuring that more companies can benefit from the most accurate emissions calculations available. This partnership is a crucial step toward making sustainability an integral part of every business travel decision," added Etchanchu.

For more information about Advito's GATE4 methodology and its partnership with SQUAKE, visit Advito's Website.

About Advito

Advito is the consulting arm of BCD Travel specializing in transforming corporate travel programs. Its intelligence-driven framework manages supplier spend and traveler behavior dynamically, ensuring travel programs run smoothly and efficiently, while meeting the needs of all stakeholders. With smart analytics, unique supplier strategies, and integrated traveler engagement, Advito elevates travel programs to new heights of sustainability, savings, and satisfaction. Advito is proud to be the first travel consultancy to develop its own ISO certified carbon reporting methodology, GATE4, and to create a dedicated practice area for sustainable business travel. Visit http://www.advito.com to learn more.

About SQUAKE

SQUAKE helps companies to achieve their carbon targets. It offers an all-in-one solution for accurate carbon calculations, automated carbon reductions and/or compensations along the supply chain, CO2 reporting, and CO2 at POS. SQUAKE is third-party verified and holds an ISO 27001 certification for excellent data security management. Visit https://www.squake.earth to learn more.

Media Contact

Tim Gnatek, Advito, 1 415-272-3944, [email protected], http://www.advito.com

