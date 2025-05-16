Advito Unveils New Carbon Forecasting and Budgeting Tool at BTN Sustainability Summit Europe

"Our tool helps clients move beyond reporting alone, so they understand what actions will drive down emissions over time and where to focus their resources for maximum impact," said Julien Etchanchu, Senior Director, Sustainability Consulting at Advito. Post this

Built on Advito's trusted, ISO Certified GATE4 methodology, and compatible with any emissions standard, Carbon Strategy Planner enables travel managers to forecast future emissions by modeling a wide range of decarbonization levers that all clients can implement. The standard set of scenarios include reducing travel demand, future staffing projections, shifting modes of transportation, investing in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), or choosing more efficient aircraft and hotels, among others. Clients can either work toward an existing target or use the tool to set a realistic target based on the levers that would make the most impact in their travel program.

Advito's tool was built specifically to help travel managers and sustainability leaders model a variety of carbon strategies. Unlike other carbon calculators, the tool transforms the forecast into carbon budgets that can guide real-world travel decisions. These budgets provide a framework for internal goal-setting, performance tracking, and aligning with an organization's broader business operations, answering questions like: "What if we shift 10% of our flights to rail?" or "Can we afford to send a team to New York without exceeding our sales division's carbon budget?"

The Carbon Strategy Planner is integrated directly into Advito's Sustainability Consulting analytics suite - a centralized, visual platform that allows clients to forecast, budget, and track emissions all in one place.

Advito sees this launch as the response to a gap in existing solutions today. "Our clients are telling us that there's a real need for a tool that shows the expected carbon and spend impact of each action," said Etchanchu. "This platform helps connect strategy to action, and support organizations on their journey towards making carbon planning as fundamental to their business operations as financial planning."

Designed for both company-wide and business-unit level planning, the tool offers the flexibility and specificity today's organizations require to meet evolving sustainability mandates. Taking it one step further, Advito's expert consultants can help clients turn these insights into action with robust recommendations and tracking capabilities to drive actual emissions reductions. The Carbon Strategy Planner is available now. To request a demo or learn more, reach out today.

ABOUT ADVITO

Advito is the consulting division of BCD Travel specializing in transforming corporate travel programs. Its intelligence-driven framework manages supplier spend and traveler behavior dynamically, ensuring travel programs run smoothly and efficiently, while meeting the needs of all stakeholders. With smart analytics, unique supplier strategies, and integrated traveler engagement, Advito elevates travel programs to new heights of sustainability, savings, and satisfaction. Advito is proud to be the first travel consultancy to develop its own ISO certified carbon reporting methodology, GATE4, and to create a dedicated practice area for sustainable business travel.

Tim Gnatek, Advito, 1 800-927-2405, [email protected], www.advito.com

