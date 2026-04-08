Advito's GATE4 Emissions Methodology Earns ISO 14083 Accreditation, Setting a New Benchmark in Transport Emissions Measurement

"GATE4 being validated as ISO 14083 compliant without requiring any changes confirms that the methodology we've built meets the highest international standards," said Julien Etchanchu, Senior Director of Sustainability at Advito. Post this

The ISO 14083 assurance independently validates the robustness of Advito's existing GATE4 methodology. GATE4 supports both tank-to-wheel and well-to-wheel emissions, capturing not only direct fuel consumption during travel but also upstream emissions from fuel production and distribution. This expanded scope gives organizations a comprehensive, lifecycle-level view of their travel-related climate impact.

"GATE4 being validated as ISO 14083 compliant without requiring any changes confirms that the methodology we've built meets the highest international standards," said Julien Etchanchu, Senior Director of Sustainability at Advito. "This gives our clients the confidence that their carbon reporting is consistent, transparent and credible."

Unlike broader carbon accounting frameworks, ISO 14083 is transport-specific, ensuring a much higher degree of precision for corporate travel and mobility programs. For Advito clients, the certification strengthens confidence that their reporting aligns with leading disclosure frameworks, including the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), while also aligning with emerging European regulatory requirements such as CSRD.

"This milestone demonstrates Advito's continued investment in cutting-edge emissions analytics that turn validated insights into sustainability goals and measurable business outcomes," continued Etchanchu.

With GATE4 now validated as ISO14083 certified, Advito reinforces its position as an industry leader in sustainability standardization and innovation. This milestone reflects the company's ongoing commitment to transforming complex environmental data into actionable strategies for global organizations looking to manage, measure and reduce the impact of their business travel.

About Advito

Advito is the consulting division of BCD Travel specializing in transforming corporate travel programs. Its intelligence-driven framework manages supplier spend and traveler behavior dynamically, ensuring travel programs run smoothly and efficiently, while meeting the needs of all stakeholders. With smart analytics, unique supplier strategies, and integrated traveler engagement, Advito elevates travel programs to new heights of sustainability, savings, and satisfaction. Advito is proud to be the first travel consultancy to develop its own ISO certified carbon reporting methodology, GATE4, and to create a dedicated practice area for sustainable business travel.

Media Contact

Tim Gnatek, Advito, 1 4152723944, [email protected], www.advito.com

SOURCE Advito