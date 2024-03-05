Advize Health Celebrates Prestigious HITRUST Certification

Advize Health, a leading technology-enabled services company serving the healthcare industry, proudly announces the renewal of its HITRUST certification, marking a significant achievement in the realm of data security and compliance.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established in 2003, Advize has distinguished itself by providing innovative solutions and expert services to health systems, payers, record management organizations, and thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. As a HUBZone, SBA, and WBENC certified woman-owned small business headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Advize Health leverages advanced technology and a team of subject matter experts to deliver tailored solutions to its clients.

Securing HITRUST certification is no small feat. The certification process is widely recognized as rigorous, complex, and demanding, requiring organizations to meet stringent standards for information protection and regulatory compliance. Advize Health's successful renewal of its HITRUST certification underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to navigate the intricate landscape of data security and compliance with precision.

The certification renewal encompasses critical platforms and facilities essential to Advize Health's operations, including its data analytics platform and IT infrastructure. By meeting the rigorous standards outlined in the HITRUST CSF® v9.4, Advize Health demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and upholding the highest levels of security and compliance.

"We are immensely proud to announce the renewal of our HITRUST certification, a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team," said Erik Consorsha, CIO at Advize Health. "Achieving and maintaining HITRUST certification is a challenging endeavor, and this accomplishment underscores our commitment to protecting our clients' data and ensuring compliance with industry regulations."

The renewal of HITRUST certification reaffirms Advize Health's position as a trusted leader in the healthcare industry, known for delivering exceptional services while prioritizing the security and privacy of sensitive information.

For more information about Advize Health and its comprehensive suite of services, visit advizehealth.com.

About Advize Health:

Advize Health is a technology-enabled services company for the healthcare industry, offering a blend of advanced technology and expert services to healthcare providers, payers, and organizations nationwide. Established in 2003, Advize Health is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and is certified as a HUBZone, SBA, and WBENC woman-owned small business.

Media Contact

Jeanmarie Loria, Advize Health LCC, 1 813-569-2352, [email protected], https://advizehealth.com/

