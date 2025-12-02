Advize Health Welcomes Megan McCarthy as Senior Director

"Megan is exactly the kind of leader Advize was built for—smart, hands-on, and deeply committed to doing what's right for patients, providers, and plans," Post this

Megan brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare payment integrity, special investigations, and operational transformation. She has led multidisciplinary teams, driven recoveries and savings, built high-performing SIUs, and designed analytics-enabled operating models for commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business.

"Megan is exactly the kind of leader Advize was built for—smart, hands-on, and deeply committed to doing what's right for patients, providers, and plans," said Jeanmarie Loria, MBA, PMP, CPC, CEO of Advize Health. "Our clients don't need more buzzwords; they need people who will roll up their sleeves, ask the hard questions, and deliver results. Megan has a proven track record of doing just that, and we are thrilled to have her on the team."

At Advize, McCarthy will focus on helping clients modernize their program integrity and SIU operations, strengthen audit and investigation workflows, and better align analytics, operations, and compliance. She will also play a key role in mentoring Advize's growing team and supporting the firm's white-glove, high-touch service model.

"What drew me to Advize was the combination of expertise, candor, and heart," said Megan McCarthy. "This team cares deeply about the work and the people behind the numbers—members, providers, and the staff doing the hard work every day. I'm excited to partner with clients who are serious about building stronger, smarter, more sustainable program integrity functions."

McCarthy's background includes leading large-scale SIU initiatives, implementing prepay and post-pay strategies, collaborating with regulators and law enforcement, and driving measurable improvements in detection, prevention, and recovery. Her experience will further strengthen Advize's ability to support clients facing rising fraud risk, regulatory scrutiny, and data complexity.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point," Loria added. "The organizations that will win are the ones that can cut through the noise, focus on what truly matters, and execute with discipline. Megan helps clients do exactly that."

Megan will be based New Jersey, supporting clients nationwide.

About Advize Health

Advize Health is a healthcare consulting firm specializing in fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA), program integrity, and payment integrity. Advize partners with health plans, government agencies, providers, and vendors to strengthen SIU and PI operations, optimize analytics, and deliver white-glove service grounded in integrity, transparency, and measurable results.

For more information, visit AdvizeHealth.com or follow Advize Health on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advize-health

Website

https://www.advizehealth.com

Media Contact

Jeanmarie Loria, Advize Health, 1 813-569-2352, [email protected], https://advizehealth.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Advize Health