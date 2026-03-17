ADVOCACY IN ACTION: BETTER TOGETHER A NAMB-BAC Joint Legislative Event

Mortgage professionals unite on Capitol Hill in an unprecedented collaborative effort to champion policy, strengthen the industry, and ensure their voices are heard.

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the nation's first and only national volunteer-led, membership-driven organization representing mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, is proud to announce the continued growth and momentum of Advocacy in Action: Better Together a collaborative legislative advocacy event taking place April 20–22, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

For more than five decades, NAMB has served as the definitive voice of the independent mortgage broker on Capitol Hill. When the Dodd-Frank Act reshaped the mortgage landscape in 2010, NAMB was at the forefront fighting to protect independent brokers and ensure fair treatment for the professionals and consumers they serve. When trigger leads became a critical consumer protection issue, NAMB led a decades-long charge that culminated in a landmark legislative victory in 2026 with the passage of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act. From Dodd-Frank to trigger leads and every battle in between, NAMB has never wavered in its commitment to being present, engaged, and at the table in Washington, D.C.

Advocacy in Action: Better Together is the latest chapter in that storied legacy and this year, it's a collaborative one. NAMB President Kimber White, who has championed the independent mortgage broker channel for nearly four decades and previously served as NAMB President in 2020, returns to the role with the same conviction that has always defined his leadership: that a united industry is a stronger industry. Together with the Broker Action Coalition's (BAC) Chief Advocacy Officer and Co-Founder Brendan McKay and NAMB's leadership will combine their networks, relationships, and energy to deliver a powerful, unified message to lawmakers on behalf of mortgage professionals and the borrowers they serve.

The April 2026 event will feature policy briefings, legislative strategy sessions, and coordinated meetings with members of Congress and their staff equipping participants with the insight and messaging needed to advocate effectively for policies that support independent mortgage professionals and the communities they serve.

Unlike traditional advocacy initiatives, Advocacy in Action: Better Together is designed specifically to place mortgage professionals face-to-face with policymakers bringing real-world perspectives on the challenges facing homebuyers, small businesses, and local communities directly into the halls of Congress. It is the kind of bold, direct engagement that has defined NAMB's approach to advocacy for over 50 years.

"NAMB has been fighting for mortgage brokers and homebuyers since 1973, and that mission has never wavered," said Kimber White, President of NAMB. "We are proud to welcome Brendan McKay and his team alongside us. When industry leaders come together, that is when real change happens. That is the power of this event."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB)