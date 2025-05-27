Advocacy-led Consensus Sets Path to Better High-Risk Neuroblastoma Care

This foundational work lays the groundwork for the development of hospital resources, provider training, and caregiver education tools—part of Woven Health's commitment to transforming science into meaningful, patient-centered solutions. Post this

The poster, Bridging the Gap: Establishing Consensus for Improving High-Risk Neuroblastoma Diagnosis and Care Experiences for Patients and Caregivers, reflects the collective insights of leading neuroblastoma advocates and aims to address longstanding gaps, at diagnosis and throughout care.

"This consensus effort is a vital reminder that how we deliver care is just as important as what care we deliver," said Maggie Fader, MD, Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. "By incorporating the lived experiences of patients and families, we're better equipped to provide compassionate, transparent, and truly patient-centered care, especially at the most critical and vulnerable moment."

Initial consensus statements spanned six key domains: Critical Encounters, Unmet Educational Needs, Treatment Goals and Management Plans, Ethics, Health Equity, and Patient/Provider Communication. Statements emphasized the importance of transparency in early provider interactions, alignment with family-defined treatment goals, and systemic support for equitable care access. All consensus items achieved high agreement (≥4.1 points), underscoring the broad relevance and urgency of these needs.

"At Woven, we believe in the importance of empowering patients, caregivers, and advocates with the knowledge and tools they need to engage in transparent, shared decision-making with healthcare providers," said Jeff Stumpf, PhD, CMPP, Executive Vice President at Woven Health Collective. "We were proud to facilitate this consensus program and play a role in bridging educational gaps and establishing best practices in neuroblastoma care."

This foundational work lays the groundwork for the development of hospital resources, provider training, and caregiver education tools—part of Woven Health's commitment to transforming science into meaningful, patient-centered solutions.

About Woven Health Collective:

Woven Health Collective is an integrated biopharmaceutical marketing, strategy, and scientific communications company that partners with clients to translate complex science into powerful stories that drive impact. With a unified approach, deep scientific expertise, and cutting-edge technology, Woven delivers novel, client-centric solutions across the entire product lifecycle—from development and launch to commercialization and market expansion. The collective is distributed across North America and Europe, with central offices in New York, Montreal, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company's technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly ("SADA") Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform ("PRIT") and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company's broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

