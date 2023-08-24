ADVOCATE - Residential Construction Advisors Ranks No. 332 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With a three-year revenue growth of 1,725%, Inc. 5000 has ranked ADVOCATE – Residential Construction Advisors #332 among America's private companies. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About ADVOCATE – Residential Construction Advisors

ADVOCATE – Residential Construction Advisors was founded by Keith R. Galbut. A real estate and business attorney in Arizona for many years, Keith regularly assisted clients who were experiencing significant challenges throughout the build process of their homes. Seeing the need in the market for professional advisory services to represent the owners in luxury homebuilding, he founded ADVOCATE – Residential Construction Advisors, and the market has embraced it. As the need has grown, so has the ADVOCATE team and the markets served. ADVOCATE – Residential Construction Advisors has now completed work on over 300,000,000 of real estate construction projects and is currently providing services for luxury residential projects in excess of $250,000,000 of project value.

ADVOCATE works to first understand exactly what the client's vision and objectives are for their home or "spec" projects. From there, a suite of services is designed to optimize the project. These services include Pre-Purchase Advisory, Team Assembly, Pre-Construction, Builder Selection, Construction Management, Project Completion and Closeout, Lending Coordination, Spec Home Development, and Project Turnaround. ADVOCATE acts as the client's representative throughout the homebuild/remodel process, providing a singular point of contact for both the homeowner and professionals involved, ensuring the project is completed on time and in budget.

For more on ADVOCATE's process, services, and what clients and professionals have to say about them, visit https://www.advocate-rca.com/ or https://www.youtube.com/@advocaterca.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

ADVOCATE - Residential Construction Advisors, 1 602-714-3952, [email protected], https://www.advocate-rca.com/

SOURCE ADVOCATE - Residential Construction Advisors