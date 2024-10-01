Advocate Dr. Rachel Fidino Helps in the Passage of Senate Bill 5396, Making High-Risk Breast Cancer Patients Eligible For MRIs

"Too many times, I have had patients who had to forgo an MRI because of the cost. This bill enables women at high-risk to have an MRI which can provide early detection for breast cancer and in return, will save lives." - Dr. Rachel Fidino Post this

Dr. Fidino reached out to Sen. Matt Boehnke regarding this issue. Sen. Lynda Wilson, a breast cancer survivor, took the lead and introduced SB 5396, with Sen. Boehnke and nine other senators signing on to support it. The Susan G. Komen organization and the Washington State Radiological Society also supported the bill. Gov. Jay Inslee signed SB 5396 into effect to allow supplemental breast examinations, including MRIs, to be covered, reassuring high-risk breast cancer patients that they are not alone in this fight.

Dr. Fidino added that evidence supports the use of screening breast MRI in women with a genetic mutation, women who have received chest radiation therapy before age 30, and women with a lifetime risk calculation of family breast cancer greater than 20%.

As founder of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics, Dr. Fidino specializes in breast cancer risk assessment, hereditary cancer syndromes, cancer genetics, managing and developing high-risk breast cancer centers, and cancer prevention. The clinic offers genetic testing, which is covered under insurance if there is a family history of breast cancer.

A woman at high risk for breast cancer, Dr. Fidino is passionate about improving women's lives, including on legislative matters. She is double board-certified and holds national certifications as a women's health nurse practitioner and advanced genetics nurse.

For more information on Dr. Fidino and her services, visit newuwomensclinic.com.

