Adweek Names Park & Battery 2024 B2B Agency of the Year

The agency's "Don't Be Sorry, Call Ari" campaign for Esquire Bank takes the style of law firm advertising to advertise to lawyers, spinning a catchy line in the vein of Better Call Saul and compelling attorneys to contact Ari Kornhaber , one of Esquire's founders and a widely recognized thought leader in the legal community.

, one of Esquire's founders and a widely recognized thought leader in the legal community. The hyper-personalized content marketing efforts of Esquire Bank and Park & Battery have helped transform the once referral-driven business into a best-practices digital marketer, now generating more than 50% of law firm lending clients from its digital marketing initiatives.

Park & Battery launched in February 2022 with a mission to become an agency of consequence, doing work that creates real value for brands and businesses.

"From the pages of Adweek to Cannes and far beyond, B2B has taken its much-deserved place in the spotlight," said Park & Battery President/Chief Creative Officer, and co-founder Michael Ruby. "And as the craft of B2B rightly shines through, we've been able to break through alongside it. It's a testament to the smarts, hustle, hunger and kindness of our people and the culture of creativity we've developed with our clients."

Ted Kohnen, CEO and co-founder of Park & Battery, said: "We're honored to be named Adweek's 2024 B2B Agency of the Year, and we're thankful to our teams and our clients who have made so much possible in such brief span of time. The strategic rigor, the creative energy, and the go-to-market innovation we bring to every engagement have been the sources of our collective successes and of the strength of our long-term client relationships. The accolades are tremendous, but we take the most pride in these relationships and the value we've created."

Park & Battery has grown to service more than 30 clients: B2B, B2C, FORTUNE 500 and growth-stage brands alike including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meta, UBS Wealth Management, The Oakland Roots Football Club, WilliamsMarston, Esquire Bank, and B2B cannabis marketplace LeafLink.

The agency has also received other notable recognitions including becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ and being named a Newcomer Agency of the Year by the MM+M Awards for top pharma/life sciences marketing agencies.

Adweek's B2B Innovation Awards identify and recognize the organizations and people devoted to bringing new ideas to life in the world of B2B advertising and marketing. Winners, including Park & Battery, were selected by Adweek's editors and profiled in the April issue.

Park & Battery is a brand, marketing and content agency harnessing perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. Named Adweek's 2024 B2B Agency of the Year, as well as a 2023 Agency of the Year by both the Association of National Advertisers and B2B Marketing Elevation Awards, P&B specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver real impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. The agency is headquartered in Oakland, CA with hubs in New York City, Salt Lake City, Miami, Toronto and the UK. Visit us at ParkandBattery.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. Our award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of over 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media channels and the Adweek mobile app. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek provides unparalleled access to industry leaders who rely on Adweek to help them do their job better.

