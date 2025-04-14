Adx, Inc. and Collabra Technology Agree on Acquisition Terms, Expanding AdTech Opportunity

"This (combination of Collabra and Adx) is a phenomenal opportunity to expand AdTech in cool ways that have not been seen previously." -Executive Chair, Jim DuBois. Post this

Adx is pleased to announce that Collabra's current COO, Margo Fraker, will assume the role of CEO for the B2B division that includes the current real estate market. Fraker brings a proven track record of leadership, fostering organizational alignment, and driving post-partner synergies for high performance. She will spearhead the AdBuilder go-to-market strategy, accelerating B2B expansion within residential real estate and beyond. "I'm honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment," said Fraker. "We're committed to delivering enhanced value to agents and partners while expanding the platform's capabilities to additional industries."

Supporting the strategic evolution, Fraker will work closely with Adam Contos, a trusted industry leader and former CEO of RE/MAX. Adam's deep expertise in franchising and business growth will provide invaluable guidance as Adx continues to bring value. "I'm excited to collaborate with Margo and the Adx team to bring innovative solutions to the real estate industry," said Contos. "The opportunities ahead are tremendous."

"We're extremely excited about where Adx is going and what it'll mean for businesses and individuals alike at global scale of an $800B market," said Chief Brand Officer, Time H. Barrow, PhD. "We're doubling down in the real estate industry, where Collabra has an established presence, and then expanding into over 20 additional industries. It's gonna be a blast."

About Collabra Technology, Inc.

Collabra Technology is a real estate digital marketing technology and analytics firm on a mission to empower real estate professionals to become more effective marketers and grow their businesses while simultaneously reducing their dependence on consumer search portals.

About Adx, Inc.

Adx is an innovative Doxxa-founded startup company set to transform the advertising industry with a brilliantly simple approach: democratizing access to micro-ads for everyone. Supercharged with amazing AI and precision targeting, Adx empowers brands to unleash hyper-personalized micro-ads that instantly captivate and hook exactly the right people. Our micro-ads deliver maximum punch with minimal spend, creating explosive value for businesses and consumers in a single powerful stroke. This isn't just market entry — it's a seismic disruption that shatters conventional advertising paradigms and rewrites the rules of digital engagement for the next generation.

For further information, visit adx.live or contact:

Margo Fraker: CEO — [email protected]

Time H. Barrow, PhD: CBO/Media Relations — [email protected]

Media Contact

Time H. Barrow, Adx, Inc., 1 4255537473, [email protected], https://adx.live/

Russell G. Cofano, Collabra Technology, Inc., 1 4255537473, [email protected], www.collabratechnology.com

SOURCE Adx, Inc.