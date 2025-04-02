AdZen.ai Launches The First Monetization Engine for AI Companies

AdZen.ai has launched the first monetization engine built for AI agents. Emerging from stealth, the platform connects AI companies, advertisers, and publishers through privacy-focused, contextually relevant native keyword advertising within AI conversations, addressing the revenue challenges and opportunities presented by the shift towards AI interactions.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdZen.ai, the first-ever monetization engine purpose-built for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, emerged from stealth today with the launch of its groundbreaking platform. AI is quickly changing how people find information, pulling attention away from websites and search engines toward AI agents and chatbots. While this is an incredible convenience for consumers, it has created a disconnect in the ecosystem that must be addressed: AI companies need a way to monetize their services, brands are losing touch with their customers, and publishers are getting fewer visitors. This is a critical moment for AI companies to reconnect brands and customers through better, privacy-friendly ads that fit naturally into conversations. "With digital marketing spend projected to hit $800 billion in 2025—nearly 40% tied to search—those dollars need a new destination," said Spencer Bardsley, CEO of AdZen.ai. "AdZen.ai is restoring harmony to the ecosystem by uniting AI innovators, advertisers, and publishers in a powerful network. AdZen's proprietary technology reconnects AI companies, advertisers, publishers, and the people who rely on them."
This is the only ad network built specifically to address these issues by reaching high-intent audiences directly within conversational AI agents and creator content. As an independent network that does not compete on foundational AI models, AdZen.ai provides a trusted alternative for AI companies that may be reluctant to share prompts and outputs with ad platforms owned by competing model creators. The keyword-based technology easily integrates ads into AI-generated conversations and text-based content– the right ad at the right time based on the context of the conversation, without the need to collect and compile privacy-violating information about users. "Advertising has long sustained the free web, and with AI-driven experiences, we now have the opportunity to get it right." said Brett Crosby, COO of AdZen.ai. "Instead of piling on disruptive, often irritating display ads, publishers want a solution that enhances user experience rather than detracting from it.
Advertisers can get started quickly by importing the keyword lists and destination links they've already created for search campaigns. For publishers, set-up is seamless—just a simple snippet of code, with no disruption to existing ads or other revenue streams. AI companies, advertisers, and publishers can join today, as AdZen actively collaborates with the wider advertising industry to establish new standards for widespread use. "With this launch, AdZen.ai is not just adapting to the AI-driven future—it's defining it," Bardsley added.
AdZen.ai's leadership brings decades of expertise from advertising, publishing, online agencies, web analytics, engineering, and technology. CEO Spencer Bardsley has shaped digital strategy and monetization for top firms, navigating seismic shifts in the online world. COO Brett Crosby, a web analytics and advertising trailblazer, co-founded Urchin (later Google Analytics), helped launch Google's mobile and local ads platforms, and excels at scaling tech ventures. CGO Lance Loveday drives revenue growth with a storied career in digital advertising and agency leadership. CTO Mate Benko, a seasoned engineer, anchors AdZen.ai's platform with technical innovation. Together, this team is primed to redefine monetization in the AI era.
AdZen.ai is a newly launched monetization network designed to surface new revenue opportunities for artificial intelligence companies and web publishers. By offering a purpose-built platform for integrating native, text-based ads into AI agent responses and publisher content, AdZen.ai provides a sustainable revenue stream in an AI-driven digital economy. Based in Sacramento, the company is led by a team of industry veterans committed to shaping the future of online monetization. AI companies, advertisers, publishers, and ad-tech partners—including SSPs and DSPs—can future-proof their monetization strategies today. Get started at AdZen.ai or contact the company directly at [email protected] to explore partnership opportunities.
