AdZen.ai Launches The First Monetization Engine for AI Companies

AdZen.ai has launched the first monetization engine built for AI agents. Emerging from stealth, the platform connects AI companies, advertisers, and publishers through privacy-focused, contextually relevant native keyword advertising within AI conversations, addressing the revenue challenges and opportunities presented by the shift towards AI interactions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdZen.ai, the first-ever monetization engine purpose-built for Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, emerged from stealth today with the launch of its groundbreaking platform. AI is quickly changing how people find information, pulling attention away from websites and search engines toward AI agents and chatbots. While this is an incredible convenience for consumers, it has created a disconnect in the ecosystem that must be addressed: AI companies need a way to monetize their services, brands are losing touch with their customers, and publishers are getting fewer visitors. This is a critical moment for AI companies to reconnect brands and customers through better, privacy-friendly ads that fit naturally into conversations. "With digital marketing spend projected to hit $800 billion in 2025—nearly 40% tied to search—those dollars need a new destination," said Spencer Bardsley, CEO of AdZen.ai. "AdZen.ai is restoring harmony to the ecosystem by uniting AI innovators, advertisers, and publishers in a powerful network. AdZen's proprietary technology reconnects AI companies, advertisers, publishers, and the people who rely on them."