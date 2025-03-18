AEGIS London Selects Fisent's BizAI Solution to Optimize Key Business Processes

Leading Commercial Insurance Provider to Streamline Underwriting and Policy Management by Leveraging Fisent's GenAI-Enabled Solution, BizAI
TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisent Technologies, a pioneer in Applied GenAI Process Automation, announced that AEGIS London has selected the Fisent BizAI solution to automate key underwriting and policy administration workflows. By harnessing the power of GenAI, AEGIS London is streamlining multiple manual underwriting and policy administration processes.
As one of the top-performing syndicates in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, AEGIS London has long faced the challenge of ingesting, analyzing, and responding to information that comes to them in varying structures and diverse formats. For example, a constant flow of submissions from insurance brokers across its network requesting policy adjustments that potentially impact exposure or premiums have historically required manual processing. This labor-intensive work, often involving underwriters and other highly skilled personnel, diverts valuable time from their core responsibilities like underwriting new business and advising high-value customers. Before Fisent, AEGIS London relied heavily on knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services which introduced unnecessary risk and complexity.
"We wanted to more efficiently triage, rationalize, and activate a wide variety of incoming data. Fisent BizAI was quickly able to begin processing the multitudes of structures, languages, and formats we must manage and seamlessly deliver actionable data into our enterprise workflow," explained Roger Misra, Change Leader at AEGIS London. "Fisent is a game-changer for us. With BizAI, we are reaping the cost and speed benefits of automating content management while also improving how we use data to drive more timely and informed business decisions."
Unlike traditional OCR and IDP technologies that require training on specific input formats while struggling with variations or exceptions, Fisent's BizAI taps LLMs to help it natively understand and extract information from any source and convey that data in the manner and format that works best for established enterprise systems and processes. This capability is crucial for information-reliant organizations like AEGIS London, where even small deviations in data presentation can cause processing delays and operational risk.
AEGIS London is exploring additional BizAI use cases to automate other challenging areas of its business.
"We're incredibly impressed to see how AEGIS London has leveraged our BizAI solution to automate time-consuming, repetitive tasks," said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "We're confident that AEGIS London will quickly realize the full potential of our solution across many enterprise workflows driving significant cost reductions and freeing up their valuable underwriters to focus on strategic and meaningful work."
AEGIS London operates Lloyd's Syndicate 1225 and comprises the UK-based subsidiaries of AEGIS (Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited), a mutual insurance company that serves the needs of the North American energy industry. From its origins in 1999, AEGIS London has become a top quartile diversified Lloyd's syndicate, leading and participating in a wide range of business classes with a talented team of over 230 people.
About Fisent
Fisent Technologies is revolutionizing how business is performed by utilizing GenAI to power intelligent actions that enable the automation of common enterprise business processes. By creating a bridge between the enterprise application layer and the rapidly evolving ecosystem of Large Language Models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution, BizAI, enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks such as complex contract analysis, new customer onboarding, customer request resolution, and purchase order fulfillment. By combining the power of new technologies and its industry expertise, Fisent creates solutions that are fast, efficient, and cost-effective for customers of all sizes, helping them to achieve their desired business outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.
Media Contact
