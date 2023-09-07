Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions, ANRA Technologies, and FlytBase win "Pitch the Press" at Commercial UAV Expo 2023

"The energy and activity that we saw leading up to and at Pitch the Press was truly unprecedented." Tweet this

This year's judges included Miriam McNabb, Editor in Chief at Dronelife, Brett Davis from Inside Unmanned Systems, and Jason San Souci host of the "Do You Know Drones?" podcast. During "Pitch the Press," these judges listened to two-minute pitches from company representative. They then evaluated the presentations, looking for innovation and potential for ROI, to select the top three.

The winners are:

Aerial Vehicle Safety Systems (AVSS): The judges were impressed by AVSS' Guided Delivery System, which enables drones and other aircraft to deliver supplies to difficult, austere locations. AVSS's presentation explained how the Guided Delivery System has been adopted by customers for when a delivery location cannot reliably and safely be reached by traditional methods. Commenting on AVSS's presentation, Dronlife's Miriam McNabb said, "they presented practical use cases, and they showed that there is already a market for the system."





ANRA Technologies: ANRA was recognized for its Mission Manager X (MMX), which enables end-to-end drone mission management, covering every aspect of drone operations from pre-flight planning to post-flight analytics. The MMX is a complete enterprise drone operations management solution that is drone agnostic and can integrate 90% of commercially available systems, including drone in a box solutions. According to Brett Davis , the MMX demonstrates how ANRA "is leading the market in what's happening in traffic management in the US and in Europe ."





FlytBase: FlytBase was chosen for its enterprise-grade drone autonomy software platform. Designed to fully automate aerial data collection workflows, the platform allows users to conduct scheduled and repeatable BVLOS drone flights using docking stations, all controlled from their remote command centers. Commenting on FlytBase's selection as one of the three winners, Jason San Souci said, "FlytBase has done a very good job of creating an agnostic, open, and scalable platform."

"The energy and activity that we saw leading up to and at Pitch the Press was truly unprecedented," said Carla Lauter, Content Manager for Geo Week News, who served as the moderator for the event. "This year's winners reflect the importance of the practical implications of drone technology. It is inspiring to see how of these solutions can make sense for operators and organizations in the present and future."

Below is a complete list of companies that took part in Pitch the Press:

Company Name

1. A2Z Drone Delivery

2. AeroFT Ltd

3. Aerial Vehicle Safety Systems (AVSS)

4. ANRA Technologies

5. AutoMapp Cloud

6. Balko Technologies

7. DJI

8. Drone Industry Systems Corp.

9. FlytBase

10. Freefly Systems

11. Gotonomi

12. ideaForge Technology

13. Neousys Technology America, Inc.

14. RIEGL USA

15. Sharper Shape

16. Sixdof Space

17. TOPODRONE

Pitch the Press is part of Commercial UAV Expo, taking place this week in at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The event gathers 4000 commercial drone professionals and 200+ UAS solutions providers from around the world, and features more than 150 leading UAS experts discussing the most innovative technologies and urgent issues impacting the industry. Learn more at http://www.expouav.com.

About Commercial UAV Expo.

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 5 7, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit‥http://www.expouav.com.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit‥Exhibiting Information or contact Kat McDonald at 207-842-5646. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email [email protected].

Questions?

Lora Burns

Commercial UAV Expo Marketing Manager

[email protected]‥

Media Contact

Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, (207) 842-5522, [email protected], https://www.expouav.com/

