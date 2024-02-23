Aeris and Tartabit Partner to Deliver Hyperscale Cloud Connection Services

Davide Pacchini, Vice President of Business Development for Aeris. "Tartabit's IoT Bridge provides seamless integration with Aeris and provides both zero-touch and low-code integration services to developers who desire next-generation IoT Cloud Connect services ." Post this

IoT Bridge streamlines IoT-to-Cloud integration, featuring zero-touch provisioning and robust security measures to significantly lower operational costs. As proud partners with AWS, Azure, GCP, and advocates of open-source methods, Tartabit IoT Bridge caters to the diverse needs of enterprises, enhancing value for IoT customers. Combined with the secure connectivity management platform and global Mobile Network Operator partnership network of Aeris, the joint effort unlocks new opportunities for both companies' customers.

"Tartabit's goal has been to reduce the friction for Enterprise customers to consume broadly deployed IoT sensors and technology," says Fred Yentz, CEO of Tartabit, "As such, we are very excited to announce our cooperation with Aeris which brings IoT Bridge services to the broad set of Aeris Enterprise Customers as well as platform-enabled Communication Service Providers. Our Aeris cooperation is a giant step toward meeting our goal of being the most available and easiest to use IoT to Hyperscale Cloud Gateway service."

"Our partnership with Tartabit enables us to jointly offer seamless hyperscale integration services for customers utilizing our Aeris IoT Platform Services including secure connectivity offerings." says Davide Pacchini, Vice President of Business Development for Aeris. "Tartabit's IoT Bridge provides seamless integration with Aeris and provides both zero-touch and low-code integration services to developers who desire next-generation IoT Cloud Connect services ."

About Tartabit LLC

Tartabit is a Next Gen Things (IoT) enablement company founded by a team of experienced IoT executives and practitioners who share a passion to provide easy-to-use tools and services capable of accelerating the adoption of IoT globally. Our vision is to radically increase the ability for enterprise and OEM customers to leverage next-generation IoT device data by offering the easiest-to-use, buy, deploy, and manage LPWAN Cloud Gateway Service to bridge next-generation IoT device data with industry-leading Cloud Services. IoT Services built for IoT Developers by IoT Developers. For more information visit us at www.tartabit.com

About Aeris

Aeris is a global leader in delivering intelligent, secure software solutions to businesses with complex and critical IoT applications. As the industry's only IoT SaaS provider to have infused AI/ML into its core, Aeris powers successful outcomes for the connected world by making it smarter, more secure, and more efficient. Founded in 1996 and a recognized leader for connected vehicle and IoT solutions, Aeris combines its nearly three decades of knowledge and experience with an extensive technology stack, brought to the market through a strong ecosystem of channel partners, communications service providers (CSPs) and our direct sales organizations. For more information about Aeris, visit aeris.com.

Media Contact

Frederick Yentz, Tartabit LLC, 1 5618669135, [email protected], Tartabit LLC

LinkedIn

SOURCE Tartabit LLC