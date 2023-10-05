Aero and Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Collaborate to Offer an Exclusive Travel Package Uniting Private Aviation and Legendary Hospitality

Luxury Semi-Private Jet Service, Aero, Partners with Award-Winning Mexico Resort, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, to Deliver an Elevated Travel Package.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aero, the luxury, semi-private jet service and the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal announced the Aero x Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos: Elevate Your Experience package. Guests will enjoy a nonstop flight on Aero's 16-seat designer jets from Dallas or Los Angeles to the oceanfront Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal resort, situated on Cabo San Lucas' most coveted parcel of land.

The Aero x Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal partnership is designed to minimize travel time, elevate the flight experience, and bring guests to the exclusive haven of luxury in Los Cabos seamlessly. Guests will depart from Aero's private lounges on beautifully designed jets before arriving through the Dos Mares tunnel to reach the resort, immersing in the beauty, heritage, wellness, and world-class cuisine of the property.

"Our guests are discerning travelers who value service, time, and quality above all else," says Megan Zoback, chief business officer, at Aero. "We are pleased to offer them this bespoke vacation package, the first of its kind for Aero, which combines the ease, speed, and elegance of private air travel with world-class hospitality found only at the Waldorf Astoria."

The Aero x Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal: Elevate Your Experience Package includes special rates on roundtrip flights and luxury accommodations, a car service between Los Cabos International Airport and the resort, in addition to daily breakfast for two followed by fresh guacamole in the afternoon and a signature bottle of Clase Azul Tequila to complete the all-encompassing offer. Details of the package are outlined below:

10% off room rate at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal; room includes a private plunge pool





10% off roundtrip Aero flights from Dallas (DAL) or Los Angeles (VNY)





(DAL) or (VNY) Roundtrip car service transfer from Los Cabos Airport (SJD) to Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal





Daily breakfast for two and daily guacamole amenity





Gift of Clase Azul tequila in a signature bottle

Upon landing in Los Cabos, guests will be met by a chauffeur and transported to the award-winning resort. The property offers unprecedented luxury, boasting 115 rooms, each with a private plunge pool. Guests can enjoy a Forbes Five-Star award-winning spa, acclaimed cliff-side dining and private destination-inspired excursions, sunset yacht cruises, and more. Tom Puntel, director of sales and marketing of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, says, "This new partnership with Aero is a testament to the level of service and experience we provide our guests, curating a seamless and opulent journey and stay from start to finish."

Bridging the gap between commercial first-class and the private jet experience, Aero offers a seamless travel journey with its dedicated concierge team and crowd-free private terminals. Each spacious jet includes 16 oversized seats outfitted in Italian leather, each with a window and direct aisle access to maximize personal space. Aero reaches new heights of relaxation with ample leg room and the ability to recline comfortably in every seat. Aero's culinary program‥—including a premium open bar—‥features seasonal menus from Erewhon on Los Angeles flights and Sadelle's on Dallas flights.

To book the travel package, contact Aero's concierge team at [email protected], call/text at +1 323-745-2376 or contact Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal's concierge team at [email protected]. For more information about the partnership, please visit https://aero.com/travel-package-waldorf-astoria-los-cabos and follow along on Aero's Instagram @aero and the hotel's Instagram @wapedregal.

*Blackout dates apply and the package is subject to availability. Guests must book both flights and hotel stays to enjoy discounted rates. Discounts cannot be combined with other promotions or applied to previously booked flights or hotel stays. Offer valid on Aero flexible and most flexible fares only.

About Aero

Aero is a semi-private jet service that offers a smooth journey from booking to your final destination. Enjoy spacious premium seats, private terminals with no lines or crowds, a dedicated concierge team, and curated amenities. Our meticulously designed jets with seating for up to 16 guests have been well-crafted at every touchpoint featuring hand-stitched Italian leather seats, state-of-the-art lighting, and a custom sound system. Now flying on scheduled routes in North America from Los Angeles, Dallas, Sun Valley, Aspen, and Los Cabos. With a seamless direct flight aboard Aero, you can minimize your time traveling and maximize your vacation time.

About Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

The majestic Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is the first Waldorf Astoria to debut in Mexico. The resort is situated on Cabo San Lucas' most coveted parcel of land – an extraordinary, 24-acre site at the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. The exclusive haven, accessible by Mexico's only privately-owned Dos Mares tunnel, creates a strong sense of privacy and arrival, just minutes from bustling downtown Cabo San Lucas. Featuring 115 guest rooms, multi-bedroom residential-style villas, two-bedroom beachfront suites, and standalone casitas. The luxury beachfront presidential villa provides private access to the beach and features butler service. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal further creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service provided from a team of Personal Concierges who are available around-the-clock to assist guests with their requests. The resort also features the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa, in addition to a distinctive dining program with culinary offerings served alfresco at signature Don Manuel's, El Farallon, Crudo and Beach Club. Guests are invited to Live Unforgettable experiences through Mexico's first True Waldorf Service. For more information about Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, please visit www.waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining concepts and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Aero, 1 8182573529, [email protected], https://aero.com/

Fernanda Alvarez, Waldorf Astoria, [email protected], https://www.waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com/

SOURCE Aero