Aero Launches In-Flight Wi-Fi Network, Powered by Starlink

VAN NUYS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium book-by-the-seat jet service Aero has announced the addition of high-speed internet connectivity across all its routes via Starlink, a low-latency satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX. Starting today, Aero guests will have complimentary connectivity on all flights between Dallas, Los Angeles, Los Cabos, Aspen, and Sun Valley, with speeds that surpass traditional internet on commercial airlines and private jets. Providing access to Starlink further enhances Aero's renowned in-flight experience.

"We aim to provide an exceptional guest experience and so we are thrilled to deliver fast, free, and reliable in-flight Wi-Fi on all of our scheduled routes," said Ben Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Aero. "Equipping all of our ERJ-135s with Starlink reflects our deep commitment to ensuring that the Aero experience remains best-in-class throughout our guests' journey."

The integration of Starlink advances Aero's commitment to redefine air travel. Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites deliver low-latency, high-bandwidth internet that ensures guests can stream, browse, and communicate without interruption from the moment they step on board the jet. The installation of Starlink on Aero's ERJ135 jets will revolutionize travel for Aero guests.

Starlink is the latest addition to Aero's robust list of amenities and services they provide to their guests. Aero's unparalleled travel experience is available at a fraction of the cost required to fly private, complete with a dedicated 24/7 Concierge Team and crowd-free, private terminals. The flight itself is bookended by a 20-minute curbside check-in and quick deboarding following touch down, both devised to save guests hours of time. Aero's fleet of iconic black jets are designed to maximize personal space with 16 oversized Italian leather seats, each with a window and aisle access. The complimentary culinary and beverage program — including a premium open bar — features seasonal menus from Erewhon on Los Angeles flights and Sadelle's on Dallas flights.

Flights can be purchased by the seat through the website, with tickets starting from $975/per person, one-way. Private charters are also available, with prices dependent on the destination. For more information, please visit aero.com.

ABOUT AERO:

Aero is a book-by-the-seat jet service that offers a smooth journey from booking to your final destination. Enjoy spacious premium seats, private terminals with no lines or crowds, a dedicated concierge team, and curated amenities. Aero's meticulously designed jets with seating for up to 16 guests have been well-crafted at every touchpoint, featuring hand-stitched Italian leather seats, state-of-the-art lighting, and a custom sound system. Aero guests can now enjoy flying on scheduled routes in North America from Los Angeles, Dallas, Sun Valley, Aspen, and Los Cabos. With a seamless direct flight aboard Aero, guests can minimize travel time and maximize vacation time.

ABOUT STARLINK:

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

