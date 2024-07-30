Aeroflow Breastpumps Partners with National Breast Pumping Tour to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes

Increasing access to breast pumps, breastfeeding resources and lactation education is the fundamental mission of Aeroflow Breastpumps, and partnering with another company who holds those same values...is key to improving national maternal health outcomes. Post this

Pumpspotting's third-annual tour involves their mobile pumping bus, The Breast Express, better known as Barb, embarking on a fifteen-city tour from July to October of this year. Barb is a nursing, pumping, feeding and parenting space that offers families hands-on access to breast pumps and products, interactions with lactation consultants and service providers, and connections with local experts, parents, and support resources. There will also be giveaways, lunch and learn events, playdates, pump up mom + baby workouts, surprise meet and greets, speaker series, and more.

"Our Feel Better, Feed Better tour is made possible by the generous sponsorships from companies like Aeroflow Breastpumps," said Amy VanHare, CEO and founder of Pumpspotting. "Our goal with this tour is to reduce the isolation and stress that many mothers experience while breastfeeding, and we're proud to be supported by companies who also provide mothers with the resources and supplies needed to fuel empowerment and confidence in their breastfeeding journeys."

To learn more about Feel Better, Feed Better tour dates and locations, please visit http://www.pumpspotting.com/tour.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

[https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com/ __title__ Aeroflow Breastpumps] a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance. Its mission is to increase the instance of breastfeeding nationally through the best equipment, support and education, and exceptional customer service. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

About Pumpspotting

Pumpspotting is a digital women's healthcare company delivering technology-driven solutions for moms. Their mission is to increase breastfeeding confidence and improve maternal health outcomes, one feed at a time. When moms feel better, they can feed better, and their unique blend of insights and oxytocin helps 9/10 moms on the Pumpspotting app reach their lactation goals. Combining real-time emotional support and insightful data, their technology transforms the feeding experience into something positive and reassuring for moms and moms-to-be. Pumpspotting partners with organizations of all sizes to incorporate our lactation program tools and solutions into workplace cultures, spaces, and experiences in an easy, innovative, and delightful way. For more information, visit http://www.pumpspotting.com.

