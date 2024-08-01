Aeroflow Breastpumps Supports Local Maternal Health Initiative with Buncombe County Breastfeeding Coalition

One of the most important aspects for mothers to have a successful breastfeeding journey is having a community of support and easy access to supplies and resources. Post this

"One of the most important aspects for mothers to have a successful breastfeeding journey is having a community of support and easy access to supplies and resources, so having the opportunity to be a part of this initiative in our hometown goes hand in hand with our overall company mission," said Jennifer Jordan, Vice President of Aeroflow Breastpumps. "We're excited to see the community come together on Saturday to bring awareness around why promoting and supporting breastfeeding is so important for maternal health, and we hope to support more of these endeavors in the future."

To learn more about LatchAVL please visit http://www.buncombepfc.org/latchavl/ and if you are interested in learning more about Aeroflow Breastpumps please visit http://www.aeroflowbreastpumps.com.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Health, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance. Its mission is to increase the instance of breastfeeding nationally through the best equipment, support and education, and exceptional customer service. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

Media Contact

FischTank PR, Aeroflow Breastpumps, 973-908-5448, [email protected], https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com/

SOURCE Aeroflow Breastpumps