Aeroflow Breastpumps Supports Local Maternal Health Initiative with Buncombe County Breastfeeding Coalition

Aeroflow Breastpumps sponsors LatchAVL, a free family event to provide support and education for breastfeeding mothers in Asheville during World Breastfeeding Week.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Breastpumps, a national Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women receive maternity and postpartum supplies, lactation education and perinatal resources through insurance, is proud to sponsor Buncombe County Breastfeeding Coalition's LatchAVL event to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and provide breastfeeding supplies, resources and education to families in Asheville, N.C.
LatchAVL will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at Rabbit Rabbit, an event space in downtown Asheville. All expectant parents, families with young children, and community members in Asheville and the surrounding areas are invited to participate in LatchAVL for free. Activities will consist of educational sessions around breastfeeding, safe sleeping and car seat training, in addition to connecting families with local support groups and lactation experts.
"One of the most important aspects for mothers to have a successful breastfeeding journey is having a community of support and easy access to supplies and resources, so having the opportunity to be a part of this initiative in our hometown goes hand in hand with our overall company mission," said Jennifer Jordan, Vice President of Aeroflow Breastpumps. "We're excited to see the community come together on Saturday to bring awareness around why promoting and supporting breastfeeding is so important for maternal health, and we hope to support more of these endeavors in the future."
To learn more about LatchAVL please visit http://www.buncombepfc.org/latchavl/ and if you are interested in learning more about Aeroflow Breastpumps please visit http://www.aeroflowbreastpumps.com.
About Aeroflow Breastpumps
Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Health, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance. Its mission is to increase the instance of breastfeeding nationally through the best equipment, support and education, and exceptional customer service. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.
Media Contact
FischTank PR, Aeroflow Breastpumps, 973-908-5448, [email protected], https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com/
SOURCE Aeroflow Breastpumps
Share this article