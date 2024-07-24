Aeroflow Diabetes Welcomes Three New Experts to Medical Advisory Board

"Having Dr. Varughese, Dr. Shenoy, and Sophie Lauver onboarded to our rolodex of medical advisors allows us to provide additional unique perspectives to those on a diabetes management journey." Post this

Houston-native Dr. Akhil Shenoy also joins the team, bringing extensive expertise in treating a wide range of endocrine issues and a special interest in managing the complexities of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes through state-of-the-art diabetes technologies. Dr. Shenoy also addresses various other endocrine conditions, including thyroid nodules, thyroid cancer, and osteoporosis, and is passionate about building long-term relationships with his patients to support them throughout their health journeys.

Sophie Lauver, MS, RD, NBC-HWC, also comes on board, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to individuals with diabetes. As a Registered Dietician, Sophie specializes in guiding individuals towards adopting a plant-based diet, emphasizing the life-changing benefits, including weight management, improved blood biomarkers, increased energy levels, enhanced mood, reduced cancer risk, and better digestion.

"The Aeroflow Diabetes team is proud to share expert knowledge with our peers and patients, promoting and educating each other as one wholistic community," says Carson Moore, Director of Aeroflow Diabetes. "Having Dr. Varughese, Dr. Shenoy, and Sophie Lauver onboarded to our rolodex of medical advisors allows us to provide additional unique perspectives to those on a diabetes management journey."

Dr. Varughese is an active member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. He is board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism by the American Board of Internal Medicine, a physician-led, non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

"I'm excited to be joining an organization that holds the same principles of equipping patients with both the resources and knowledge to manage their diabetes on their own," says Dr. Varughese. "I've always had a strong desire to improve access to healthcare, especially when dealing with such an individualized condition like diabetes, and I'm proud to continue my journey with Aeroflow Diabetes."

Dr. Shenoy is board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology and dedicated to providing his patients with precise and compassionate care. He prides himself on spending time getting to know his patients on an individualized, personal level so he can prescribe the best patient-centered solutions for them.

"Prioritizing patient care and educating patients on their medical conditions and the solutions available to them is imperative," says Dr. Shenoy. "It is inspiring to join a team who empowers patients living with diabetes and enables them to maintain a healthier and happier lifestyle by providing the best resources and supplies in the industry."

Sophie has worked across various healthcare settings including hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, and wellness technology. Observing firsthand the shortcomings of the healthcare system in preventing disease, Sophie became motivated to establish a business where she offers accessible strategies to showcase the transformative potential and delicious flavors of a plant-based diet.

"There are many different avenues for patients to take to better their lifestyles, and I firmly believe that embracing a plant-based lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol," says Sophie Lauver. "It's easy to become discouraged after receiving a challenging diagnosis, but I am proud to be joining a team where I can contribute to ongoing education and patient care."

