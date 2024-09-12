Aeroflow Health Proudly Supports North Carolina's LGBTQIA+ Community With Blue Ridge Pride Sponsorship

Aeroflow donated $2,500 to Blue Ridge Pride's annual festival to bolster education and advocacy efforts for the Western North Carolina LGBTQIA+ community.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, is proud to announce their $2,500 donation towards local non-profit, Blue Ridge Pride, to support their annual fall festival "Rooted in Liberation" on September 21, 2024.

Founded in 2008, Blue Ridge Pride is a community organization built to foster an informed, engaged and supportive LGBTQIA+ community through intersectional belonging, equity and liberation. The organization partners with local businesses, entrepreneurs and other entities to help build policies, laws, and practices that welcome the LGBTQIA+ community into spaces of not tolerance, but belonging.

"At Aeroflow, investing in the betterment of our community has always been a top priority, and we're proud to continue supporting Blue Ridge Pride's annual event as we've done in years past," said Casey Hite, CEO, and co-founder at Aeroflow Health. "We are grateful to have played a role in advocating for the Western North Carolina LGBTQIA+ community and hope to lead as an example for other companies to get involved and celebrate acceptance year-round. Aeroflow's support of Blue Ridge Pride is a testament to the company's dedication to creating a more equitable society."

Blue Ridge Pride's "Rooted in Liberation" Festival will kick off at 9:30 a.m., September 21st at Pack Square in Asheville, NC. To find out more about the Festival and Blue Ridge Pride please visit http://www.blueridgepride.org and to learn more about Aeroflow Health's community commitment, please visit http://www.aeroflowhealth.com.

