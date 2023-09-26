Aeroflow Healthcare Celebrates Success with Ohio's Inclusion of Diaper Tax Exemption in HB 33

The nationwide durable medical equipment (DME) provider adds Ohio to its growing list of states eliminating taxes on diapers following devoted advocacy efforts.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Healthcare, a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment through insurance, is proud to celebrate the inclusion of the diaper tax exemption in Ohio's state operating budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year after directly lobbying for the change in the state. As a part of HB 33, the tax exemption will benefit both families and individuals by making children's diapers more accessible and removing the tax on Medicaid prescribed adult incontinence supplies, starting October 1, 2023.
Ohio is just one of the numerous states that Aeroflow Healthcare has been active across this year to advocate for changes in accessibility to critical care and health products. Following success in Texas, Florida and North Dakota, the DME provider directly lobbied in Ohio around the appropriations bill for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, resulting in the inclusion of the diaper tax elimination. While advocacy efforts were successful, Aeroflow Healthcare will continue prioritizing its work in the state to eliminate taxes around maternal health supplies, including breast pumps, bottles, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products and more.
"The diaper tax elimination found in HB 33 is just the beginning of our work in Ohio as our government relations team continues to advocate for the residents in the state to have access to medically-necessary products and resources," said Ryan Bullock, COO at Aeroflow Healthcare. "While we're thrilled to see improvements to access to these products starting next month, we're going to be working to eliminate the taxes for all adult incontinence supplies without a Medicaid prescription in Ohio. We're dedicated to continuing our pursuit of improving equitable access to medically-necessary products and resources throughout the country."
For over a decade, Aeroflow Healthcare has been committed to providing high-quality medical products and services to patients across the country. The passing of Ohio's HB 33 comes immediately after Aeroflow's Urology division, better known as Aeroflow Urology, has found that more than 70% of low-income Americans cannot currently afford diapers, creating a massive diaper divide throughout the country. Understanding the importance of needing these health products and lack of access for Americans, Aeroflow Healthcare is committed to taking further steps to bolster their government relations efforts in order to improve equitable access to care.
About Aeroflow Healthcare
Aeroflow Healthcare navigates the complicated world of insurance coverage, connecting patients with available medical devices and ongoing support. With a large catalog of products, paired with education, and personalized services, the health-solutions provider has guided millions of wellness journeys since 2001 and is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit https://aeroflowinc.com/.
Media Contact
Marissa Fiorentino, FischTank PR, 646-699-1414, [email protected]
SOURCE Aeroflow Healthcare
