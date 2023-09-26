Aeroflow Healthcare Celebrates Success with Ohio's Inclusion of Diaper Tax Exemption in HB 33

"The diaper tax elimination found in HB 33 is just the beginning of our work in Ohio as our government relations team continues to advocate for the residents in the state to have access to medically-necessary products and resources," said Ryan Bullock, COO Tweet this

"The diaper tax elimination found in HB 33 is just the beginning of our work in Ohio as our government relations team continues to advocate for the residents in the state to have access to medically-necessary products and resources," said Ryan Bullock, COO at Aeroflow Healthcare. "While we're thrilled to see improvements to access to these products starting next month, we're going to be working to eliminate the taxes for all adult incontinence supplies without a Medicaid prescription in Ohio. We're dedicated to continuing our pursuit of improving equitable access to medically-necessary products and resources throughout the country."

For over a decade, Aeroflow Healthcare has been committed to providing high-quality medical products and services to patients across the country. The passing of Ohio's HB 33 comes immediately after Aeroflow's Urology division, better known as Aeroflow Urology, has found that more than 70% of low-income Americans cannot currently afford diapers, creating a massive diaper divide throughout the country. Understanding the importance of needing these health products and lack of access for Americans, Aeroflow Healthcare is committed to taking further steps to bolster their government relations efforts in order to improve equitable access to care.

About Aeroflow Healthcare

Aeroflow Healthcare navigates the complicated world of insurance coverage, connecting patients with available medical devices and ongoing support. With a large catalog of products, paired with education, and personalized services, the health-solutions provider has guided millions of wellness journeys since 2001 and is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit https://aeroflowinc.com/.

Media Contact

Marissa Fiorentino, FischTank PR, 646-699-1414, [email protected]

SOURCE Aeroflow Healthcare