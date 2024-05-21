Aeroflow Sleep leverages EnsoData's novel PAP therapy prediction AI model, EnsoTherapy, to improve treatment compliance

"This collaboration will bring patients the best CPAP therapy onboarding experience possible and help them feel understood throughout their treatment journey, while also demonstrating best-in-class adherence results." Post this

"Our PAP therapy prediction models accurately predict 30-, 60-, and 90-day patient compliance within days of starting treatment," shares Sam Rusk, EnsoData Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. "EnsoTherapy will have a transformative impact on the growing patient population who face challenges in treating their sleep apnea, by enabling Aeroflow to better prioritize the patients in their network who struggle the most on therapy and have the greatest potential health and adherence benefit from targeted coaching and intervention. This collaboration will bring patients the best CPAP therapy onboarding experience possible and help them feel understood throughout their treatment journey, while also demonstrating best-in-class adherence results. This is a true win-win for patients and for providers alike."

The EnsoTherapy support and mentorship provided by EnsoData sleep coach Lacey Adams, RPSGT, CCSH, enabled a fast onboarding process for Aeroflow sleep coaches and allowed them to make an immediate impact with the program.

"Through EnsoData's AI-powered technology, our team has already witnessed significant improvements in our ability to promptly deliver personalized support to the patients in greatest need. Though it is still early, we have already seen an uptick in the number of patients meeting their usage requirements within the initial 30 days. We are excited to see the outcomes at the 90-day mark. Compliance holds a deeper significance for us beyond mere numerical targets; it

embodies our commitment to fostering improved health outcomes for our patients. EnsoTherapy unquestionably contributes to this mission," said Joey Sasvari, Aeroflow, Director of Sleep.

Patients deserve a simple, effective experience from testing through treatment. The partnership between Aeroflow and EnsoData is a pivotal step toward improving the CPAP therapy onboarding process and increasing overall treatment compliance metrics, driven by the power of targeted, prioritized, and AI-enabled patient intervention.

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, The Company is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow Health's commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1,000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit aeroflowhealth.com.

About EnsoData:

EnsoData is a healthcare technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to connect sleep disorder diagnosis to therapy, simplifying and accelerating the sleep care pathway for both physicians and patients. EnsoData's solution, EnsoSleep, performs complex data interpretation and analysis to help diagnose and treat health conditions and provides a ubiquitous platform bringing all sleep device diagnostics into a single, cloud-based source of truth for sleep physicians. For more information, visit ensodata.com.

