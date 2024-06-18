Aeroflow Urology Welcomes Women's Pelvic Health Expert as New Medical Advisor

"I enjoy finding ways to improve my patients' quality of life with relatively simple pelvic floor treatments, and I am excited to share that knowledge with both the Aeroflow Urology team and their customers." Post this

"Our goal at Aeroflow Urology is to not only supply individuals with the products needed to manage incontinence and urinary issues, but to also provide proactive education and resources that give patients the confidence in understanding how to manage their health," says Mica Phillips, Vice President of Aeroflow Urology. "Having Dr. Pandya join our roster of advisors will enable us to provide a new perspective to our patients with her urogynecology and pelvic reconstructive surgery expertise."

The first reconstructive pelvic surgeon to join Aeroflow Urology, Dr. Pandya completed a fellowship in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and specializes in treating various pelvic floor disorders, urinary issues, and pelvic organ prolapse. She is the Vice Chair of the Public Education Committee for the American Urogynecologic Society as well as Director of Gynecologic Simulation in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"I'm very proud to be joining Aeroflow Urology as a medical advisor and look forward to providing my expertise to a company that holds the same value of quality care as I do," says Dr. Pandya. "I enjoy finding ways to improve my patients' quality of life with relatively simple pelvic floor treatments, and I am excited to share that knowledge with both the Aeroflow Urology team and their customers."

About Aeroflow Urology

Aeroflow Urology, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Health, was founded in Asheville, NC, and has since grown to become a nationwide provider of continence care supplies. Aeroflow carries high-quality incontinence supplies and catheters, and with a 97% customer satisfaction rating, their customer service is unmatched. Aeroflow Urology is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider. To learn more about Aeroflow Urology and how to receive continence care supplies through insurance, visit aeroflowurology.com.

