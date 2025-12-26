Aeroscape Flies with Backcountry Santas to Serve Navajo Nation

Ryan joined approximately 90 volunteer pilots flying into some of the most isolated regions of the Navajo Nation. These communities face significant geographic and economic barriers to accessing basic necessities, especially during harsh winter conditions. Post this

THE MISSION

Ryan joined approximately 90 volunteer pilots flying into some of the most isolated regions of the Navajo Nation. These communities face significant geographic and economic barriers to accessing basic necessities, especially during harsh winter conditions.

The aerial relief effort reached families that ground transportation simply cannot serve efficiently, bringing not just supplies, but direct human connection during the holiday season.

THE IMPACT

Each care package delivered included food staples, hygiene products, warm winter clothing, and gifts for children. These aren't just supplies—they're lifelines for families living in areas where a simple trip to the store can be an hours-long journey over difficult terrain.

This year's expanded operation delivered over 2,200 packages, representing a growing commitment to serve those who need it most.

2025 MISSION BY THE NUMBERS

90 Volunteer Pilots

2,200+ Care Packages Delivered

100% Volunteer-Powered Mission

FEATURED QUOTE:

"This goes beyond typical corporate philanthropy. Flying supplies directly to families who need them creates a connection you don't get from simply donating money. It's hands-on service that reminds you why business success matters—it gives you the resources to make a real difference."

— Ryan Brown, Owner & President

OUR COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

For over 22 years, Aeroscape has been cultivating more than just beautiful landscapes. We've been growing relationships, nurturing trust, and building a company that reflects the values of service, quality, and community connection.

Ryan's participation in the Backcountry Santas mission embodies the principle that drives everything we do: use your skills, resources, and expertise to make a positive impact. Whether we're creating sustainable landscapes for our commercial clients or delivering hope to families in need, we believe in doing work that matters.

This mission reminds us that our success is measured not just in the properties we maintain or the landscapes we design, but in the difference we make when we extend our reach beyond our everyday work.

READY TO WORK WITH A COMPANY THAT GIVES BACK?

Partner with a landscape company that invests in both beautiful outdoor spaces and meaningful community service.

Contact Us Today: (801) 569-2383

Media Contact

Ryan Brown, Aeroscape Property Maintenance & Landscaping, 1 801-569-2383, [email protected], https://www.aeroscapeutah.com/

