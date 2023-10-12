Aerospace and Infra Startup Aimed at Disruptive Tech, Stark Drones is Now Live on Netcapital for Equity Crowdfunding

The Stark Drones Corporation is a startup aimed at disrupting telecom and infrastructure as industries.
SAN FRANSISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally a Michigan-based startup, the Stark Drones Corporation, is now announcing that it is live on Netcapital, an equity crowdfunding platform. The campaign can be accessed here. Stark Drones is a startup aimed at disrupting telecom and infrastructure as industries. They are in the business of designing or developing a variety of technologies ranging from CubeSats to internet balloons to designs that can be implemented in microgrid technologies. Stark Drones has been known to not shy away from the news, including a recent test launch that was done in Harbor Beach for their Internet Balloon system last year. The goal is simple, to potentially be able to provide cost effective solutions to connect the unconnected. They want to minimize infrastructure costs and space in the telecommunications industry and replace outdated grid technology.
Stark Drones had an intense launch schedule last year. They tried working on an internet balloon telemetry test, aquatic wireless networks, a test for a water harvesting concept, and designing a space plane all within six months. These tests can be seen via Launches (starkdrones.org). The main technology that Stark Drones wants to do, which are CubeSats, aims to offer connectivity at a cost-effective price for underserved communities and populations. This can potentially range from being launched at places like here in the states with West Virginia to countries such as Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Zambia, South Africa and other underserved communities.
Stark Drones also aims to experiment with hydroelectric wireless energy transmission, and other novel forms of technologies that are underexplored. Their Netcapital Campaign is currently live. None of this is investment advice nor solicitation for an investment. Please do your own research and due diligence. Stark Drones has various goals going into 2024.
Media Contact
Andrew Magdy Kamal, Stark Drones Corporation, 1 331-310-8581, [email protected], https://www.starkdrones.org/
SOURCE Stark Drones Corporation
