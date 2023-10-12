Aerospace and Infra Startup Aimed at Disruptive Tech, Stark Drones is Now Live on Netcapital for Equity Crowdfunding

The Stark Drones Corporation is a startup aimed at disrupting telecom and infrastructure as industries.

SAN FRANSISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally a Michigan-based startup, the Stark Drones Corporation, is now announcing that it is live on Netcapital, an equity crowdfunding platform. The campaign can be accessed here. Stark Drones is a startup aimed at disrupting telecom and infrastructure as industries. They are in the business of designing or developing a variety of technologies ranging from CubeSats to internet balloons to designs that can be implemented in microgrid technologies. Stark Drones has been known to not shy away from the news, including a recent test launch that was done in Harbor Beach for their Internet Balloon system last year. The goal is simple, to potentially be able to provide cost effective solutions to connect the unconnected. They want to minimize infrastructure costs and space in the telecommunications industry and replace outdated grid technology.