Aerospace Finance Corporation completes aviation finance closing with Eu-Aviation Groups Aircraft Holdings ($90 Million)

June 30 , 2024 Aerospace Finance Corporation completes aviation finance closing with Eu-Aviation Groups Aircraft Holdings for $90 Million USD

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Assistant Director of AFC, Mr. Han Lee - stated that they are pleased with this aviation facility and look forward to many more in the EU region.

UNITED DRAGON ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED is the Parent Company of its Aviation Unit - Doing Business as AFC/Aerospace Finance Corporation located at 193 Prince Edward Rd, Grand Century Place - Kowloon Hong Kong SAR and registered in Mainland China as United Dragon Asia Pacific Limited

Aerospace Finance Corporation has in-depth knowledge and extensive experience of all aspects of aircraft leasing and financing, including operating leases, export credit financing, Islamic financing, commercial debt financing and tax based transactions

Our experience includes securitization of lease receivables, capital markets financing structures, including EETC programs, lease and loan portfolio transfers and risk transfer programs.

Working closely with our client airlines accounting and legal advisors Aerospace Finance Corp can enhance the structures by including legal treatment or tax structuring which can return capital or equity to the airline at the start of a lease through discounting of net present tax benefit benefits

