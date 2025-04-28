Aerterra Launches Eco-Friendly, Subscription-Based Air Filters for Healthier Homes and a Greener Planet

Aerterra is excited to announce the launch of its sustainable air filters, designed to enhance indoor air quality while limiting environmental impact.
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aerterra is excited to announce the launch of its sustainable air filters, designed to enhance indoor air quality while limiting environmental impact. Engineered and manufactured in the USA, Aerterra air filters combine high performance with eco-friendly materials, catering to environmentally conscious homeowners and health-focused consumers.
Aerterra filters address the dual challenges of indoor air pollution and environmental sustainability. Unlike conventional disposable filters, which use fossil fuel-based plastics or microfiberglass, Aerterra's products utilize all-natural, renewable materials, making them an environmentally responsible choice. Additionally, Aerterra offers a convenient subscription service, ensuring that customers consistently receive new filters right to their doorstep without the hassle of remembering to reorder.
"We realized most consumers were unaware of the environmental impacts of traditional disposable air filters," said co-founder and CEO, Curtis Firestone. "But we also knew the need for cleaner indoor air was more urgent than ever. Our mission is to offer a practical, sustainable alternative that protects people and the planet."
Aerterra filters utilize all-natural bioplastics and high-performance nanofibers to capture microscopic pollutants, including allergens, fine dust, and airborne toxins, which do not deteriorate over time like electrostatic filters, ensuring consistently clean air throughout the filter's lifetime. Utilizing high-performance nanofibers, Aerterra filters capture microscopic pollutants, including allergens, fine dust, and airborne toxins, promoting a healthier indoor environment with improved efficiency.
Highlights of Aerterra air filters:
- Sustainable, renewable, and recyclable materials
- Exceptional performance in capturing pollutants and allergens
- Durable efficiency for consistently clean air for the life of the filter
- Easy maintenance and subscription-based service
Experience the future of clean air—subscribe today at www.aer-terra.com and join the movement toward a healthier home and a cleaner planet.
Media Contact
Val Demiri, Aerterra, 1 415-559-1364, [email protected], https://aer-terra.com
SOURCE Aerterra
