Aerterra Launches Eco-Friendly, Subscription-Based Air Filters for Healthier Homes and a Greener Planet

"We realized most consumers were unaware of the environmental impacts of traditional disposable air filters," said co-founder and CEO, Curtis Firestone. "But we also knew the need for cleaner indoor air was more urgent than ever. Our mission is to offer a practical, sustainable alternative that protects people and the planet."

Aerterra filters utilize all-natural bioplastics and high-performance nanofibers to capture microscopic pollutants, including allergens, fine dust, and airborne toxins, which do not deteriorate over time like electrostatic filters, ensuring consistently clean air throughout the filter's lifetime. Utilizing high-performance nanofibers, Aerterra filters capture microscopic pollutants, including allergens, fine dust, and airborne toxins, promoting a healthier indoor environment with improved efficiency.

Highlights of Aerterra air filters:

Sustainable, renewable, and recyclable materials

Exceptional performance in capturing pollutants and allergens

Durable efficiency for consistently clean air for the life of the filter

Easy maintenance and subscription-based service

