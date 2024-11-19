AESC Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to Thomas Becker

Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Russell Reynolds Managing Director / Senior Partner

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) honored Russell Reynolds Associates Managing Director/Senior Partner Thomas Becker with the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding career in executive search and leadership consulting.

"AESC members in the DACH region have illustrated the true value of AESC – collaborating for the good of the profession," said AESC CEO Karen Greenbaum. "Thomas has been a central figure in the AESC DACH group, exemplifying the power of collaboration. His leadership in the German market and dedication to mentoring the next generation highlight his strength as a leader. With nearly 20 years of active involvement in AESC, Thomas's commitment to our profession is evident. He is clearly deserving of this most prestigious AESC award."

With over 25 years of experience in the executive search and leadership consulting profession, Thomas is considered by many an executive search icon in Germany's Technology industry.

"Thomas has established an excellent reputation not only in Germany but worldwide for his first-class insights and delivery," said Russell Reynolds Associates Managing Director Symon Elliott. "His unique leadership advisory capabilities have also made him a trusted advisor to the boards of some of the world's largest corporations."."

Thomas began his career as a general technology consultant, later evolving to a leading expert in Private Equity-backed software hires. He was one of the first consultants able to position the value of sophisticated leadership advisory services to the fast-paced Private Equity world. Thomas' career spans numerous high-profile hires for CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CIOs, and CDOs across all subdomains in the tech industry, including digital transformation, professional services, telecommunications, and more.

"Thomas led Russell Reynolds Associates' German office from 2007 to 2010. where he strengthened capabilities, restructured teams, and accelerated the firm's growth and impact," said Symon. "His talent for succession planning has benefitted not only his clients but the firm as well, creating a lasting legacy."

Not only has Thomas had an exceptional career in the profession, but he has also acted as a supporter of the younger generation and an advocate for the profession at large.

Thomas is an active member of AESC, having been a member of the DACH Steering Committee since 2007. Thomas openly shares with fellow members and has always been a driving force in AESC's engagement with members in the DACH region. His high set of standards of excellence and leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the voice of AESC and the profession within the DACH community. "Thomas has made significant contributions to the AESC, playing a central role in the DACH region," explained Russell Reynolds Associates Country Manager, Germany, Matthias Scheiff. "His active engagement and valuable input over the years have been integral to the organization's success."

Thomas has worked on the Committee alongside fellow Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dieter Unterharnscheidt. AESC DACH Committee Chair and Heidrick & Struggles Partner Christine Stimpel explained that the two "have formed a formidable team which has not only advanced our cause in the region, but also has made the interaction within the AESC a pleasure. Both are committed, sincere, and never compromise on the highest standards".

Matthias Scheiff said, "Thomas has had a profound impact in the profession over the years. His exceptional judgment, integrity, and dedication to developing both talent and trusted client relationships exemplify the very best of executive search. It's fitting that he's recognized for his outstanding contributions with this Lifetime Achievement Award."

