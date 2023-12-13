AESC Wins 2023 MarCom Gold Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report

The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Creating Competitive Advantage Through Fairness, Inclusion and Belonging report has been recognized with a 2023 MarCom Gold Award.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) is proud to announce our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Creating Competitive Advantage Through Fairness, Inclusion and Belonging report has been recognized with a 2023 MarCom Gold Award in the category of Strategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Research Study.

AESC CEO Karen Greenbaum commented, "I'm proud of the AESC team, led by CMO Martha Clement Rochford, who interpreted the research and developed the report, for this recognition. I'm also thankful to AESC members around the world for interviewing clients and for their DEI leadership in their companies and their communities."

AESC members interviewed 52 clients from around the world, selected for their commitment to DEI. In addition, AESC surveyed over 1300 executives worldwide. The insights and data gathered provide the foundation for the report. AESC members visibly commit to diversity, equity and inclusion in many ways including by signing the AESC DEI pledge.

AESC Chief Marketing Officer Martha Clement Rochford wrote the report with the assistance of research consultant Dr. Catherine Cerulli. The report's brand-forward design was created by AESC Senior Design Manager Don Hailer. David Hilty, AESC Senior Manager CRM and Research, helped organize the many interviews for review ease.

Rochford said, "The positive response is overwhelming, and the team and I are grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. We're especially thankful to those who are using our findings to advance the principles of fairness, inclusion and belonging."

