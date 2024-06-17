Aesthetic IQ Clinic Emerges as Premier Destination for Gender Transition Treatments

"Our approach is about more than just aesthetic changes; it's about helping our patients feel truly at home in their bodies," says Marissa Abdo, Founder of Aesthetic IQ Clinic. Post this

"Our approach at Aesthetic IQ is about more than just aesthetic changes; it's about helping our patients feel truly at home in their bodies," says Marissa Abdo, Founder. "We ensure every treatment plan is a collaborative effort, meticulously tailored to reflect the patient's vision and aesthetic goals. By focusing on the anatomy of the patient, I can ensure their results are soft and natural."

For patients like Emily Leon, who has been transitioning with the help of Aesthetic IQ for over a year, safety is paramount.

"These treatments are a major confidence booster, but they also help me be more passable," says Leon. "There's a lot of safety and more social acceptance that comes with being passable, and that's invaluable to someone like me."

Unlike more invasive procedures such as facial feminization surgery (FFS), which can be costly and require long recovery periods, the injectable treatments at Aesthetic IQ are both affordable and involve little to no downtime. This makes them accessible to a broader range of individuals seeking to align their appearance with their gender identity.

Aesthetic IQ offers a variety of procedures to help patients achieve their desired look. For male-to-female (M→F) transitions, treatments include enhancing cheek contours, slimming the lower face, softening the jawline, lip augmentation, and strategic use of Botox to lift and arch the brows.

For female-to-male (F→M) transitions, treatments focus on enhancing the jawline and chin, reducing cheek contour, and using Botox to create a more masculine brow line. These procedures leverage a robust understanding of facial anatomy, ensuring each treatment plan is customized to meet the patient's goals.

"Our patients often tell us they not only feel more confident but also safer after their treatments," Abdo explains. "We strive to create an environment of open communication where each patient feels valued and understood."

Abdo, a former member of the Dr. 90210 team, is a top national trainer with over a decade of industry experience. She specializes in natural, safe, and impactful injectable treatments, focusing on the anatomy of her clients' facial structures. As a national educator, Abdo has trained thousands of healthcare professionals across the country, dedicated to empowering practitioners and ensuring safe, effective treatments for all patients.

"I'm so grateful to Marissa for all she's done for me," adds Leon. "She's always made me feel safe, supported and welcomed."

Aesthetic IQ Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 480.454.5577, visit AestheticIQClinic.com, or visit their location at 7054 E Cochise Rd. B200 Scottsdale, AZ 85253.

Media Contact

Holly Morgan, Holly Morgan Media, 1 4808886074, [email protected] , hollymorganmedia.com

SOURCE Aesthetic IQ Clinic